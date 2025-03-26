XRP ETF News

An XRP ETF is a financial product designed to provide investors with exposure to the price movements of XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, without the need to directly purchase or hold the cryptocurrency. These ETFs aim to track the value of XRP and offer a regulated and familiar investment vehicle for both retail and institutional investors.

Several companies, including WisdomTree, Purpose Investments, Bitwise, and others, have filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Canadian regulators to launch spot XRP ETFs.