Artificial intelligence has emerged as a “more urgent risk” than quantum computing, according to the Ethereum Foundation, as models increasingly identify vulnerabilities in production software faster than people can review them.
In a blog post published Monday, the Ethereum Foundation said AI models are also beginning to improve on decades-old algorithms, adding to concerns about the mathematical assumptions underlying cryptography.
The Foundation said it has doubled the size of its protocol security team as it works to introduce hash-based cryptography across Ethereum’s consensus mechanism, user accounts, and data blobs. The transition has an internal deadline of 2029.
Under the plan, validators would use hash-based keys, wallets would support migration to hash-based signatures, and blobs would move to hash-based commitments.
Timelines
The EF said researcher Justin Drake proposed a December 2028 target for the upgrade during Devcon in Mumbai, though it maintains its 2029 internal deadline ahead of a scheduled timetable review in January 2027.
Ethlabs, a nonprofit founded by former Ethereum Foundation researchers, has separately proposed moving the target to 2027 through an initiative it calls pqai27. Ethlabs cited two developments behind its proposed acceleration: the U.S. government's revised 2030 quantum risk target, brought forward from 2035, and Google's plan to reach post-quantum readiness by 2029.
Meanwhile, independent Ethereum core developer funding group Protocol Guild reported that its membership fell 9.5% to 172 in its quarterly audit. Organizer Trent Van Epps warned that a funding shortfall could slow upgrades and force individual development teams to shut down.