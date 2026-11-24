Artificial intelligence has emerged as a “more urgent risk” than quantum computing, according to the Ethereum Foundation, as models increasingly identify vulnerabilities in production software faster than people can review them.

In a blog post published Monday, the Ethereum Foundation said AI models are also beginning to improve on decades-old algorithms, adding to concerns about the mathematical assumptions underlying cryptography.

The Foundation said it has doubled the size of its protocol security team as it works to introduce hash-based cryptography across Ethereum’s consensus mechanism, user accounts, and data blobs. The transition has an internal deadline of 2029.

"This does not immediately imply that AI can or will break the hardness assumptions that our cryptography relies on; however, in terms of risk management, relying on what we believe to be weaker assumptions instead of waiting for AI to get exponentially better seems prudent," the foundation wrote.

Under the plan, validators would use hash-based keys, wallets would support migration to hash-based signatures, and blobs would move to hash-based commitments.

Timelines

The EF said researcher Justin Drake proposed a December 2028 target for the upgrade during Devcon in Mumbai, though it maintains its 2029 internal deadline ahead of a scheduled timetable review in January 2027.

Ethlabs, a nonprofit founded by former Ethereum Foundation researchers, has separately proposed moving the target to 2027 through an initiative it calls pqai27. Ethlabs cited two developments behind its proposed acceleration: the U.S. government's revised 2030 quantum risk target, brought forward from 2035, and Google's plan to reach post-quantum readiness by 2029.

Meanwhile, independent Ethereum core developer funding group Protocol Guild reported that its membership fell 9.5% to 172 in its quarterly audit. Organizer Trent Van Epps warned that a funding shortfall could slow upgrades and force individual development teams to shut down.