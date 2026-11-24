Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) fell back toward the $60,000 zone during late evening Monday after briefly surging above $64,000 on news of Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.

The world's largest cryptocurrency climbed as high as $64,500 shortly after Nvidia's board announced Huang's return, alongside a broader stock market jump and a 31.5% surge in NVDA stocks. This reversed a weekend decline near $55,000 that followed his scandal and resignation earlier this month.

By late Monday, however, bitcoin erased most of the gains from earlier in the day and traded as low as $59,603. It has since recovered partially to trade at $60,443.

Min Jung, associate researcher at Presto Research, described the spike as a reflex rally rather than a shift in fundamentals.

"It squeezed shorts for a few hours and then faded, because the news only fixed a leadership shock at Nvidia," Jung told The Block. “The things actually weighing on bitcoin — a strong dollar, hawkish rate pricing, and steady ETF outflows — haven’t changed.”

Zeus Research Analyst Dominick John similarly attributed the rally to "short covering" that ran into overhead supply once forced buying settled. "The failure to hold these levels suggests that sustained spot demand remains weak, leaving the market vulnerable to further downside," John said.

The analyst warned that a sustained break below $60,000 could open a path toward $58,000 and the recent low of $55,000, while reclaiming the $62,000 to $64,000 zone would improve the near-term outlook.

Looking forward

Analysts largely agreed that Huang's return addresses only a fraction of the headwinds facing bitcoin as a risk asset. Jung cited inflation data, Federal Reserve rate expectations, the dollar, and AI-stock volatility as the dominant drivers, with crypto ETF outflows as a main amplifier. Last week, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw nearly $1.79 billion in net outflows, the largest weekly withdrawal since June.

Traders are now focused on Wednesday's core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, a key inflation indicator, and December's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision.

"With a 25bps hike in December almost fully priced in, I think the market will be particularly sensitive to anything that brings a 50bps hike back into the conversation," ViaBTC Chief Analyst Jeff Ko said. "Within crypto, I would watch whether spot Bitcoin ETF flows turn positive following Huang's return. I am also keeping an eye on USDT, which is still trading at around 0.9987, below the 0.999 level that has marked risk-off phases before."