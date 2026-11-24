South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) published the government's draft of the country's upcoming regulatory framework for digital assets on Tuesday, covering previously unregulated areas such as initial coin offerings and stablecoins.

The country's top financial regulator described its version — titled the "Act on the Innovation of the Digital Asset Industry and Protection of Users" — as a single framework to promote industry growth, market fairness, and user safety.

Once enacted, it would mark South Korea's second major legal framework for crypto, following a user protection-focused law enacted in 2024.

"The bill we are announcing today is expected to raise the trust and transparency of Korea’s digital asset market and take the industry’s competitiveness to the next level," FSC Chairman Lee Eok-won said in a translated statement. "It should also help attract new capital, foster new industries, and create jobs. However, we must thoroughly prepare for new risks and build resilience so the market can recover even in a crisis."

ICOs and stablecoins

Under the draft, South Korea would reclassify "virtual assets" as "digital assets" and establish clearer boundaries for crypto businesses. Firms would be categorized by function — trading, brokerage, or custody — each requiring a separate license. Operating an exchange would require all three. Another category of asset managers would face a lighter registration process with the FSC rather than full licensing.

The bill also seeks to establish a regulatory framework for Korean won-pegged stablecoins, formally termed "digital payment tokens." Initially, only consortiums in which banks collectively hold a majority stake would be authorized to issue them, though non-bank firms could participate as the largest single shareholder.

Stablecoin issuers would be required to hold 100% reserves at banks, redeem tokens at par on demand, while barred from paying interest. The draft also notes that Tether (USDT) and other offshore stablecoins could circulate domestically if they meet the FSC's standards.

Additionally, the legislation would allow domestic initial coin offerings (ICOs), provided issuers file a whitepaper with the FSC before launching the token.

The draft also opens the door for market-making activity. Firms licensed to trade digital assets for their own account would be allowed to act as liquidity providers, posting buy and sell quotes after signing a contract with an issuer or an exchange. Exchanges would then have to publicly report the quote history and performance of those liquidity providers.

Ownership cap

Despite heavy pushback, the bill retains a 20% ownership cap per major shareholder for crypto exchanges, which can be extended up to 34% with FSC approval. Existing exchanges would have a three-year grace period to comply.

The FSC also wants to strengthen user protections by introducing internal control standards comparable to traditional finance, including continuous monitoring of customer assets and strict IT security requirements. In the event of a hack or system failure, firms would be held strictly liable to compensate users for losses, even without proven negligence.

"The government will do its utmost to ensure the bill is fully discussed in the National Assembly and enacted as soon as possible," Lee said. The draft will now head to the legislature, where lawmakers will debate it and potentially merge it with competing proposals.

Meanwhile, local news outlet Newsis reported that industry participants have raised concerns that the bill imposes heavy burdens on crypto firms, forcing existing platforms to undergo new licensing processes and restructure around the 20% ownership limit.

One anonymous industry source told Newsis that the bill, if enacted, could weaken domestic firms' footing in the market and drive more users toward overseas platforms.