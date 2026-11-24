Neuberger Berman's tokenized High Income Fund (HINC) has launched on Aave Horizon, allowing eligible investors to use their holdings as collateral to borrow USDC, GHO and RLUSD.

The fund, which invests primarily in high-yield corporate bonds and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) tranches, brings a new category of institutional credit to Horizon, whose collateral offerings have largely centered on tokenized Treasuries and higher-rated assets.

"Tokenization has always been about more than putting traditional assets on a blockchain. The real opportunity is making those assets useful across the onchain financial ecosystem," Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo said in a release.

Neuberger Berman, a global investment manager with $230 billion in assets under management, partnered with Securitize to bring HINC onchain in August.

Aave Labs launched Horizon on Ethereum in August 2025 to enable institutional investors to borrow stablecoins against tokenized real-world assets. The platform has since surpassed $500 million in total deposits and supports other institutional funds, including VanEck's tokenized VBILL Treasury fund, which entered DeFi lending markets earlier this year.

"Tokenized assets become much more powerful when they can participate directly in onchain markets," said Stani Kulechov, founder and CEO of Aave Labs. "As more asset classes move onchain, integrations like this can help create deeper and more useful financial markets."

Securitize's tokenized AUM topped $5 billion earlier this year, with about $3.1 billion coming from tokenized Treasuries.