Crypto lender Ledn has launched a U.S.-based custody account that allows eligible customers to hold bitcoin, gold, stablecoins and U.S. dollars, trade between them with no trading fees, and borrow against bitcoin without selling it.

The move brings Ledn's U.S. operations onshore and expands its lending availability into additional states, reaching markets with a combined population of roughly 55 million people.

Assets are held by an independent qualified custodian and segregated from Ledn's own holdings, while bitcoin purchases carry a 0.5% spread that the company says is about half the cost of purchases on major U.S. apps.

"What our clients want is to stay in bitcoin," Ledn Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Mauricio Di Bartolomeo said in a release. "Most people buy it in one place, keep it in another, and when they need cash, they sell it. Now they can do all three in one account."

In a June interview with The Block, Di Bartolomeo said the bitcoin-backed lending market could reach $1 trillion within the next five to 10 years. Of note, LendingUSA partnered with Cross River Bank this week to launch a bitcoin-secured lending program.

Since 2018, Ledn has serviced more than $11 billion in loans. The firm jumped into a fully custodied bitcoin-only model in early 2025. Tether made a strategic investment in the firm last November.

"Now Americans can buy, sell, swap and borrow in one account that’s theirs alone," said Co-Founder and CEO Adam Reeds. "If you're going to be a financial services company, boring is a good thing. We want to be the reliable, stable place where people build their wealth, not a platform with a million features built for trading."