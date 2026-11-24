Crypto personality Zion Thomas, better known as Ansem, says he is working through a security audit after millions of dollars in crypto were drained from his wallets.

Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain said Tuesday that a suspected attacker had sold memecoins from Ansem's wallet and transferred $2.57 million in USDC to an Arbitrum address. The funds are still parked in that address at the time of publication.

Ansem made a public post on his X account, saying his Pump.fun wallet had been hacked and pointing to a potential breach of his account on Bullpen, a crypto trading platform he cofounded, where he imported his Solana private key.

Pushing back on this, onchain analyst MLM pointed to transactions that occurred before the sell-off.

"The onchain activity looks nothing like a hack," MLM wrote on X. "Just an hour before the selling started, a previously inactive wallet I’d labeled as Ansem’s a year ago funded the wallet that later received the sale proceeds."

Ansem denied being behind the transactions, adding that his theory of a compromised Bullpen account could explain why the alleged attacker could also access other wallets.

"It is not me, would appreciate you not spreading misinformation," Ansem wrote in response to MLM, adding that he was conducting a security audit.

i dont know what the attack vector was, if it was through bullpen then would make sense they have access to other wallets on that account as well, i dont think they have access to the evm pump wallets because those positions are still open and nothing has been moved there it is not me, would appreciate you not spreading misinformation currently doing security audit — Ansem 🐂🀄️ (@blknoiz06) November 24, 2026

Ansem also said he did not believe his EVM-compatible Pump.fun wallets had been compromised because his positions remained open and no funds had been moved.

Ansem's creator coin, The Black Bull (ANSEM), started falling after initial reports of the sell-off, culminating in the coin being down 55% on the day to under $0.02. It's the token's lowest price since launching this past June.