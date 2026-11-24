Binance, Coinbase, and Chainalysis joined police from 11 countries for a five-day operation aimed at the financial networks of illegal IPTV streaming services, with more than €26 million ($28.5 million) in cryptocurrency transactions traced so far, Europol said in a statement on Tuesday.

Investigators met at the Spanish National Police headquarters in Seville from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. Europol said the operation disrupted 57 illegal IPTV services and identified 321 websites illegally offering copyrighted content, with combined annual traffic of more than 7.3 million visits.

For a few euros a month, illegal IPTV services sell access to thousands of channels, live sports, and films without paying the rights holders, according to the statement, often collecting subscription payments through cryptocurrency.

The Audio-visual Anti-Piracy Alliance estimates 60 million people across Europe use the unauthorized services, with legitimate providers losing €4.83 billion ($5.29 billion) each year and governments €1.08 billion ($1.18 billion) in unpaid taxes.

Tracing transactions

During the operation, investigators followed suspicious transactions across blockchain networks, looking for connections between illegal streaming services, cryptocurrency wallets, and the individuals controlling them, Europol said.

The operation involved around 40 participants, including 30 law enforcement officers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the United States. Interpol, the European Union Intellectual Property Office, and the Audio-visual Anti-Piracy Alliance also participated.

Europol said its analysis is continuing and information gathered will also support national investigations, including efforts to identify suspects, disrupt illegal services, and trace assets linked to criminal activity.

In January 2024, German authorities seized 50,000 BTC worth nearly $2.2 billion in a separate piracy case, the largest amount of bitcoin ever seized by German law enforcement at the time.