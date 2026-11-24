CleanSpark reported a net loss of $987.1 million for its 2026 fiscal year, a massive swing from the roughly $365 million profit from 2025.

The company's bitcoin output also declined further as it focuses more on AI infrastructure.

Annual revenue fell 25% to $576.5 million, while fourth-quarter revenue dropped 46% to $120.9 million since last year. CleanSpark recorded a net profit of nearly $9.8 million for the latest quarter.

CleanSpark mined 7,253 BTC during the fiscal year (Sept. 2025 - Sept. 2026), down 8% from the prior year, with its average hashrate falling 21% to 36 EH/s.

The miner ended the quarter with 13,530 BTC, which it valued at $1.1 billion at the time. That value has since dropped to roughly $812 million as BTC sits near a one-year low under $60,000. The company still holds the number 10 spot among publicly traded companies holding bitcoin.

CleanSpark also reported pulling in $30.6 million in proceeds tied to derivatives during the fiscal year.

"Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for CleanSpark as we made significant progress in executing our strategic transformation," CEO Matt Shultz said in Tuesday's earnings release.

AI figures

Like many other former pure-play bitcoin miners, CleanSpark has turned to AI infrastructure to bolster its business. The company has now fully funded its flagship Sandersville, Georgia, data center with a 20-year, $6.6 billion lease. The first data hall is expected to come online by November 2027.

The company is also looking to develop its 885 megawatts of power capacity in Texas to be used for AI infrastructure leases.

CleanSpark shares CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday before the earnings release and have remained mostly flat in after-hours trading. The stock remains down 55% year to date.