Utah is moving to dismiss its criminal charges against Kalshi after the prediction market platform halted operations in the state.

In a statement released Tuesday, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown's office said it has filed a motion to drop 14 charges without prejudice, meaning it can refile if Kalshi returns.

"Utah does not allow gambling, and prediction markets are gambling. Kalshi has pulled out of Utah, and if it returns, so will the charges," said Brown. The state's civil litigation against Kalshi is still ongoing.

The move comes after Kalshi announced Monday that it has suspended operations in Utah after a federal judge ruling that allowed the state to enforce its gambling laws.

In August, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby ruled that the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) does not preempt the state's anti-gambling laws against Kalshi's event contracts, rejecting the company's claim of federal preemption.

Brown subsequently opened a criminal investigation into Kalshi in September and filed criminal charges against the company in October, alleging that the platform was offering gambling to Utahns.

"Good faith jurisdictional disagreements should never be criminalized," Kalshi General Counsel Yaakov Roth said Tuesday in a post on X. "We stand ready to work with State AGs on reasonable interim measures until courts resolve the dispute over who regulates prediction markets," said Roth, who joined Kalshi on Monday as the company bolsters its legal team amid mounting legal pressure.

Widening jurisdictional battle

The Utah case is part of a broader legal battle over who has the authority to regulate prediction markets. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asserted exclusive jurisdiction under the CEA, while several states have sought to enforce their state gambling laws against certain event contracts.

The CFTC and the Department of Justice have also filed lawsuits against several states, including Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana, in attempts to block state authorities' enforcement against such platforms.

Meanwhile in New York, Attorney General Letitia James has sued both Kalshi and Polymarket, arguing that they operate unlicensed gambling businesses in the state. However, a judge on Monday denied James' request to shut down Kalshi, allowing the prediction market platform to continue operating in the state for now.

In a relevant development, New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney has proposed legislation that would impose a 10% tax on prediction market operators' net trading fee revenue. The bill, known as the Futures Act, has been referred to the Senate Rules Committee.