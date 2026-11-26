Galaxy has withdrawn its October call that bitcoin's bear market ended in June, warning that the world's largest cryptocurrency could move even lower when it breaks the June level.

In a research note released Wednesday, Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy, wrote that the team's previous technical argument is "no longer valid" and that the team now treats a daily close below $58,525 — the June 30 closing low — as the start of a move toward a materially lower low.

Galaxy's revised outlook comes as the crypto market remained volatile. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.4% over the past 24 hours to trade at $60,677 as of 10:50 p.m. ET Wednesday, after falling to as low as around $57,300 earlier in the day, according to The Block's BTC price page. Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) climbed 2.1% to $1,695, BNB gained 3.2%, and XRP added 4.2%.

Last month, Thorn had suggested that bitcoin's bear market ended in June. He cited Galaxy's September reclaim of the 50-week moving average, a level that has historically served as a ceiling during bear markets. However, Thorn's latest note points out that after seven weekly closes above the average, bitcoin closed back below it in early November and later closed below the 200-week average.

"[Although] bitcoin has until about Dec. 8 to regain the average, we must acknowledge that the bear market is very likely not over and that the reclaim is unlikely to come in time," Thorn said in the note. "Previously, no reclaim of this kind had been followed by a new low."

Galaxy said that a daily close below $58,525 would be a "break of a standing low," adding that in all seven prior bear markets when bitcoin broke a similar standing low, the prices fell at least another 17%.

Macro backdrop worsens

The firm also noted that the macro backdrop has deteriorated since June. On Nov. 19, the two-year Treasury yield was 0.88 percentage point above the fed funds rate — "a sign that the market is pricing a higher policy rate ahead," Thorn said. Also, the S&P 500 was 1.5% below its record at the June low and closed 11.6% below it on Nov. 20, according to the report.

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded products have shed 71,339 BTC ($4.95 billion) since Oct. 4, with outflows on 22 of 35 sessions, according to Galaxy. That left holdings at an estimated 1.24 million BTC, 9.7% below the Oct. 9, 2025, peak.

"Whether Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia on Nov. 23 can be the spark that pulls bitcoin back up to levels needed to end the bear market is unknown," Thorn added.

Thorn said traders should watch whether bitcoin can hold its June lows of $58,525 on a daily close and $59,517 on a weekly closing basis. "A weekly close back above the 200-week average, then the 50-week average, would bring us back toward our October view," Thorn said.

Beyond the technical levels, the firm is also watching whether financial advisors increase their bitcoin ETP holdings and whether the two-year Treasury yield moves back toward the fed funds rate.