The House Financial Services Committee has advanced H.R. 8957, the American Reserve Modernization Act of 2026, which would codify a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and impose a minimum 20-year lock on federally held bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC).

The legislation, introduced on May 21 by Rep. Nick Begich, would allow the Treasury secretary to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a separate Digital Asset Stockpile for other cryptocurrencies 180 days after enactment.

Once deposited in the reserve, bitcoin cannot be "sold, swapped, auctioned, encumbered, or otherwise disposed of for any purpose" for at least 20 years. The bill also includes transparency requirements such as proof-of-reserve reporting and directs federal agencies to report existing holdings.

On Sept. 16, the House Financial Services Committee approved it on a party-line vote of 28-21, with support from every Republican representative and opposition from every Democrat. On Nov. 24, the committee officially sent the revised bill to the full House, where it is now eligible for a floor vote.

The bill builds on U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order issued in March 2025 that directed the creation of a bitcoin reserve funded mainly through bitcoin already owned by the government from criminal or civil forfeitures, and a separate digital asset stockpile. The order sparked concern from some lawmakers on bitcoin's riskiness and volatility.

Slim chance

While the bill is now on the Union Calendar as Calendar No. 789, its chances of passing are low. The current 119th Congress is expected to adjourn in the coming weeks, leaving little time for a House floor vote, Senate consideration, and final passage before the session ends.

Polymarket odds show a 4% chance of the U.S. establishing a national bitcoin reserve by the end of this year, down from 60% around a year ago and 34% in May this year.

If the bill fails to pass within this Congress, it would have to be reintroduced in the 120th Congress. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve created by the March 2025 executive order would remain in place, but a future president could alter or reverse it without congressional approval. Reintroducing and advancing the initiative may face steeper challenges as Democrats are set to control both chambers starting in January.