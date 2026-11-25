Top Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen are demanding that Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins take down its crypto rulemaking governing how crypto projects can raise capital and how tokenized securities can be traded.

In two separate letters sent to Atkins on Tuesday, Sens. Warren, Van Hollen and Tina Smith and other Senate Banking Committee members said the agency's "Regulation Crypto Assets" would allow crypto firms to circumvent securities laws, weaken state jurisdiction and could harm investors.

"The proposal would create a new 'tailored securities offering regime' for certain investment contracts involving crypto assets," the senators wrote. "However, the proposal only serves to help crypto assets escape from the SEC's regulatory regime and gives them special treatment—with less oversight—compared to other traditional securities."

In August, the SEC proposed crypto offering rules to offer startup and fundraising exemptions for digital asset offerings. It allows for a "startup exemption" that would exempt offerings of up to $5 million from registration rules under the Securities Act of 1933 for four years — a federal law focused on anti-fraud and requiring certain disclosures. The proposal also includes a "fundraising exemption" for offerings up to $75 million for a year.

Warren is poised to take on a more prominent role following Democrats’ victories in November's midterm elections, which handed the party control of both chambers of Congress. Warren has been critical of crypto in the past and has particularly brought up concerns around illicit finance and money laundering. Meanwhile, Van Hollen could be the next Senate Majority Leader. He has since challenged current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for that role.

'Innovation exemption' woes

Sens. Jack Reed and Tina Smith join the two in the second letter asking the SEC to withdraw its innovation exemption — a measure released in September to bring capital markets onchain through the trading of tokenized stocks. It is a five-year exemption that would exempt certain trading venues, called tokenized securities venues, from being defined as an exchange and also exempts specific liquidity providers from being defined as a dealer under securities law when they trade stocks or provide liquidity through automated market makers.

The senators said it would allow platforms to operate outside of certain safeguards, including involving fair pricing and market transparency.

"The order would allow TSV platforms to operate a shadow stock market outside longstanding regulatory protections designed to ensure fair and transparent markets, impose new burdens on publicly traded companies seeking to protect their shareholders, and create unnecessary risks of illicit financial activity," the senators wrote.

The three senators also said the innovation exemption could cause capital markets to splinter.

"As concerned stakeholders have pointed out, fragmenting our securities markets by creating a lightly regulated alternative marketplace for tokenized securities unnecessarily risks dividing liquidity into isolated pools and expanding opportunities for corrosive regulatory arbitrage," they said.

A separate group of Senate Democrats have also brought up concerns about the innovation exemption. Last week, Sens. Angela Alsobrooks, Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner and Catherine Cortez Masto said it could open the door for illicit finance actors and also had concerns about protections for retail investors around pricing.

The SEC declined to comment.