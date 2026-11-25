Following President Donald Trump's directive to crack down on fraud and predatory schemes, the Justice Department announced what it called its "largest-ever crackdown," targeting scammers in Southeast Asia and bad actors using digital assets to launder billions of dollars.

On Tuesday, the DOJ said it targeted more than 800 defendants and helped law enforcement in almost a dozen countries in raids on scam call centers and compounds.

"The unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning," said Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement. "We will continue prosecuting those who perpetrate these schemes and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organizations before they reach American shores."

In March, Trump signed an executive order directing the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and other officials to review their regulatory frameworks to figure out how best to combat crime, particularly related to cyber and predatory schemes against people in the U.S. Trump specifically directed Blanche to prioritize crime involving scam centers.

One of those cases was against Cambodia-based Huione Group, an organization that had been accused of laundering billions of dollars in crypto fraud proceeds. In June, the Justice Department said it had seized a cloud computing account, which it said had been used as "a technological backbone that allowed billions in fraud proceeds to be transferred, moved, and concealed," often through Southeast Asian scam centers.

The State Department also funded efforts by U.S. and Southeast Asian law enforcement to help freeze more than $1 billion in stolen crypto, the DOJ said Tuesday.

"State Department-funded forensic tools helped analyze more than 10,000 devices and hard drives in Thailand alone, allowing U.S. and Thai law enforcement to better understand the criminal networks and advance U.S. investigations," the DOJ said.

The State Department also targeted Moldova, where it trained local prosecutors and provided equipment that then helped with raids in October that ended in the closure of five call centers and five people arrested for allegedly running a fake crypto trading platform, according to the DOJ.

The crackdown comes as the Trump administration has pursued a largely pro-crypto agenda, pledging to make the U.S. the global capital of the digital asset industry and rolling back regulations it views as limiting innovation. But that approach has drawn criticism from lawmakers, particularly over Trump's personal and family-linked crypto ventures and potential conflicts of interest.