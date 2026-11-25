Aave Labs launched its Aave App to the public on Wednesday following an early access phase that attracted more than $63 million in user balances in under three months.

The savings app seeks to combine the simplicity of modern fintech apps with the earning opportunities and efficiency of onchain finance, alongside bank connectivity in the U.S., UK, and the EEA, with no fees on bank deposits and withdrawals, Aave Labs said in a statement shared with The Block. Users can open self-custodial Aave Accounts with an email address or phone number and a password, without manually setting up a conventional crypto wallet, storing a recovery phrase, or paying blockchain transaction fees themselves, the firm added.

The app is available on iOS and Android. Early access began on iOS on Aug. 26, with Android early access following on Nov. 17 after the app attracted a waitlist of "tens of thousands of people," according to Aave Labs.

"Aave App makes the benefits of onchain finance accessible to everyday users, creating a better way to save," Aave Labs founder and CEO Stani Kulechov said. "The industry is at an important moment. The technologies that power onchain finance have finally come together in a way that allows the complexity to fade into the background."

Plans for the app were initially unveiled last November. At the time, Aave advertised rates of up to 9% and "insurance-backed protection" on deposits of up to $1 million. Aave Labs sought $5 million from the Aave DAO for the Aave App in February.

At public launch, Aave App offers verified users a variable 6% base rate for 90 days on balances of up to $100,000, Aave Labs said, adding that eligible users can lift that to 7.25% through referrals and recurring deposits. Users can withdraw without a penalty, while earnings accrue from the time of deposit and compound every second, according to the firm, though it noted that eligibility and availability vary by market.

Bank funding and stablecoin deposits

Eligible users in the U.S., excluding New York, can move money between their bank accounts and Aave App through licensed third-party providers, including Bridge and Astra. Push by Aave Labs provides the same connection in the UK and EEA, according to the statement. Users in other supported jurisdictions can deposit USDC, USDT, or GHO stablecoins from eight networks: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, HyperEVM, Monad, Optimism, and TRON. Aave Labs said it will continue to expand bank connectivity as licensing and banking partnerships allow.

Deposits are supplied to lending markets on the Aave Protocol, the largest onchain lending protocol by total value locked, where borrower interest payments generate earnings for savers. The Aave Protocol uses an overcollateralized lending model, meaning borrowers deposit assets worth more than they borrow. Aave App’s Stable Vaults allocate funds among supported markets under preset rules, meaning users see a single savings balance without needing to manage stablecoins, networks, or lending markets themselves.

The app's discretionary Balance Protection program may reimburse eligible users for certain losses tied to security incidents, technology failures, and extended account lockouts, subject to its terms, Aave Labs said. Lockton placed supporting insurance arrangements with Relm Insurance, with part of the risk reinsured by Munich Re, but users do not hold insurance under the program. However, funds in Aave App are not bank deposits or covered by FDIC or SIPC insurance.

Aave Labs said it expects to expand the platform with additional financial products and capabilities over time.