Ukraine’s parliament approved legislation covering virtual-asset trading, taxation and oversight.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada's press service said the parliament adopted the bill in its second reading and in full on Nov. 25. The legislation still requires the president’s signature and is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2027.

The framework ends a period of legal ambiguity that has engulfed the domestic crypto industry since 2022, when President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an earlier virtual assets law. That legislation never took effect because it required corresponding tax code changes.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament in the Finance Committee, said in a Facebook post that the legislation represents "what was not possible for 35 years." He added that it could bring an additional 15 billion UAH ($332 million) in budget revenue.

The law sets requirements for companies operating with virtual assets and divides regulatory responsibilities between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine, according to the statement.

It also establishes investor-protection requirements, including greater transparency for market participants and the separation of client assets from companies’ own assets.

"The main goal of the adopted Law is not to restrain the development of new technologies, but to create conditions under which innovations will work transparently, responsibly, and in the interests of people, as well as taking into account the requirements for financial stability and security of the state," the press service wrote.

Zhelezniak said a preferential regime would impose a 5% income tax and 5% military levy through 2028. After that, the rates would rise to 18% and 5%, respectively.

The legislation follows three years of work on the framework, according to Zhelezniak.