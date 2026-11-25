UniCredit has launched a six-year certificate in Italy that gives retail clients exposure to bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin exchange-traded product, the Milan-based banking group announced on Tuesday.

The euro-denominated product offers 100% principal protection at maturity but caps maximum gross gain at 65% of invested capital. It requires a minimum investment of €1,000 ($1,094), with the subscription period running through Dec. 18, the bank said.

UniCredit first offered a bitcoin-linked product in Italy in July last year, with a certificate also tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP. Bloomberg reported at the time that the certificate was restricted to professional investors and that it required a $25,000 minimum investment and an 85% cap on performance.

Chicco Di Stasi, head of group investment product solutions at UniCredit, said the structure imports a model already tested in other markets.

"Diversification is no longer just a prudential rule, but the key to capturing the value of the future," Di Stasi said in the announcement. "We are importing into Italy a pioneering model already established by success in Germany and Austria."

The launch comes as bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continues to weather market headwinds despite staging a modest recovery above $64,000 earlier this week following Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading around $58,700 early Wednesday, down 1.4% in the last 24 hours and roughly 53% below its October 2025 record of around $126,000, according to The Block's BTC price page.

Meanwhile, U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds have shed nearly $5 billion this month through Nov. 24, with BlackRock's IBIT accounting for about $4 billion of that outflow, The Block's data dashboard shows.