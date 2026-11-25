X has secured a default judgment against Vivek Kumar Sen and Zamyang Sherpa, who did not respond to its creator-payout fraud claim.

Master Teverson entered judgment against Sen and Sherpa on Nov. 20, according to an order sealed on Nov. 23. X sent the claim documents by post and email on Sept. 21, with service deemed effective on Sept. 23. X applied for default judgment on Oct. 21. As Sen and Sherpa failed to respond, the judgment was entered without the allegations being tested at trial.

X General Counsel James Burnham announced the ruling on Tuesday. "In September, X sued people who abused Creator Revenue Sharing by operating a network of accounts to manipulate engagement. The UK High Court has now entered a judgment against two of them," he wrote. "We aren't kidding around. Fraudsters worldwide: Do not mess with X."

Elon Musk, CEO of X's parent company SpaceX, later reposted Burnham's message, also adding: "Don't mess with X."

Damages to be determined

Damages, interest, and costs will be dealt with at a disposal hearing. A date for the hearing has not yet been set. Any party can apply to vary or set aside the order within seven days of service, according to the High Court.

X's September claim alleged that Sen, Sherpa, and other unidentified accomplices coordinated nine accounts, using likes, reposts, and replies to inflate payouts. X estimated the revenue-sharing payments at no less than £207,384 ($271,000), and said it was seeking at least £75,000 ($98,000) in investigation and remediation costs.

The alleged network included bitcoin-focused accounts such as @Vivek4real_, @Bitcoin_Teddy, @saylordocs, and @TrendingBitcoin, alongside @Kalshibacktest and @PolyBackTest. X alleged the accounts published identical or substantially similar crypto content within minutes of each other.

X's Creator Revenue Sharing program began around July 28, 2023, and was replaced by Original Content Rewards on Sept. 7. X said it suspended the accounts on Aug. 18 over what it described as "coordinated revenue-sharing fraud and platform manipulation."