Bit Digital Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) sold 29,825 ETH between Nov. 15 and Nov. 23, using the proceeds to repay $50 million of principal under its secured borrowing arrangement with Galaxy Digital Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq-listed company received approximately $50 million after selling the assets at an average price of $1,676 per ETH Ethereum (ETH), according to the filing. $50 million remains outstanding, collateralized by 69,089 LsETH pledged to Galaxy.

Bit Digital said it holds about 134,532 ETH ($222 million) and ETH equivalents left as of Nov. 23. Of that, 36,811 ETH is natively staked and generating staking rewards.

BTBT shares were down about 5.5% in Wednesday's pre-market trading session.

WhiteFiber loan

The Galaxy facility was originally established in May to fund Bit Digital's $100 million bridge financing to a subsidiary of WhiteFiber, its majority-owned New York-based AI infrastructure and high-performance computing business. WhiteFiber used the loan to develop its NC-1 data center and to support other growth initiatives.

WhiteFiber recently secured a $300 million project finance facility for NC-1, Bit Digital said Wednesday, including a $100 million delayed-draw tranche subject to specified conditions. Bit Digital said it expects the bridge loan to be fully repaid during the second quarter of 2027, but is reducing its secured borrowing exposure in the interim.

"We remain confident in Ethereum's long-term role in digital finance and in WhiteFiber's opportunity in AI infrastructure," Bit Digital CEO Sam Tabar said in the statement.

Tabar told The Block last year that secured debt could "destroy" Ethereum treasury companies in a bear market if falling ETH prices allowed creditors to pursue their assets.