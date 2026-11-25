Nvidia has agreed to pay $290 million to settle a long-running securities class-action lawsuit alleging it misled investors about the extent of cryptocurrency mining demand contributing to its gaming GPU sales in 2017 and 2018.

The proposed settlement, which still requires court approval, resolves claims that Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang understated crypto miners' contributions to gaming revenue and failed to disclose the risks posed by a subsequent collapse in mining demand, driven largely by a slump in Ethereum mining. Plaintiffs alleged that the disclosures contributed to a 28.5% drop in Nvidia's stock over two trading sessions in November 2018.

Nvidia said its insurers are funding the majority of the $290 million settlement, while plaintiffs' attorneys are requesting up to $62 million in legal fees from the fund.

The settlement was filed Nov. 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, bringing a seven-year legal battle closer to a conclusion.

The case was dismissed in 2021 but revived by the Ninth Circuit in 2023, and a federal judge certified it as a class action earlier this year.

In a separate case, Nvidia settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission for $5.5 million over similar disclosures concerning the impact of crypto mining on its gaming business.

The settlement comes amid a volatile month for Nvidia, the world's most valuable company.

Nvidia's stock (NVDA) has swung sharply following reports earlier this month that cofounder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang had resigned amid allegations of multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The board subsequently voted to reinstate Huang on Monday, sending the stock surging more than 30% before renewed selling pressure hit the broader technology sector as concerns over AI valuations rattled markets.