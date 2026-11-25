Bitcoin fell more than 4% to around $57,300 on Wednesday before recovering to $59,400 as stocks sold off in the wake of U.S. data showing inflation ramping up in October.

CoinShares head of research James Butterfill said bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) may already be near a bottom, but expects more volatility in the coming months.

The S&P 500 was down 2.6% in the first few hours of trading on Wednesday, while the total crypto market cap fell to $2.08 trillion, its lowest level since September 2024. Roughly $515 million in crypto positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass.

Other cryptocurrencies in the top 20 were mostly on par with bitcoin. Ether fell 2.6% to $1,650, Solana Solana (SOL) was down more than 3% to $68, while Hyperliquid Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 8% back near a three-month low of $57.

"I think we're really close to the tail end of the bear market," Butterfill said on Wednesday's episode of The Block's The Starting Block podcast. He pointed to oversold conditions and said he expects bitcoin to trade between $60,000 and $90,000, adding that a breakout above that range would likely take a major shift in monetary policy.

<br> Läs varför en licens från <a href="https://casinoemta.se/">Estland</a> blivit populär.

This comes as the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest PCE report showing that the PCE Index, which the Federal Reserve tends to use as an overall gauge of inflation, rose 3.8% from this time last year. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the market is currently pricing in another quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting two weeks from now.

Sygnum Bank CIO Fabian Dori said the report did little to sway the December outlook. The question for bitcoin, he said, is how much further the Fed will raise rates given tighter financial conditions and falling oil prices.

Bitget analyst Lewis Huang said bitcoin has been tagging along with Nvidia and flagged $55,000, around Saturday's low, as the level to hold. A confident move back above $60,000 would likely require ETF selling to ease off, he said, with November outflows already approaching $5 billion.

Matt Mena, senior crypto research strategist at 21shares, said a sustained move above $65,000 would strengthen the case that $55,000 was the cycle bottom. However, a break below bitcoin's roughly $53,000 realized price, which is an estimate of the market's average cost basis, could put a return to the $40,000s in play, he said.