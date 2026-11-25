Franklin Templeton's crypto ETF will be getting a little more hyped next month.

The Franklin Crypto Index ETF will add Hyperliquid's Hyperliquid (HYPE) token to its holdings effective Dec. 1, according to a prospectus supplement filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fund (ticker EZPZ) will hold HYPE alongside bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Stellar in roughly the same weights as in its underlying index.

The EZPZ index will remain subject to a quarterly rebalancing schedule, the filing said.

It's been a big year for Hyperliquid, with its native token appreciating more than 120% as of Nov. 24. That's turned HYPE into one of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, currently sitting at around $13.6 billion.

Much has been made about the protocol entering the United States, particularly since President Donald Trump championed Hyperliquid back in August. Since then, both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have signaled a more accommodating approach to crypto platforms seeking to operate in the U.S.

Last week, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said onchain platforms like Hyperliquid have two ways to enter the U.S. retail market.

"You're going to have to come in and partner with an exchange or obtain your own exchange, which doesn't change the ability and the great features of crypto and blockchain," Selig told The Block at last week's Capitol Crypto Forum in Washington, D.C.

There are three spot Hyperliquid ETFs on the market that have generated over $3.3 billion in trading volume since their launch this year. Collectively, they have less than $250 million in assets under management.