Financial services giant Fidelity has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Chainlink exchange-traded fund.

The proposed Fidelity Chainlink Fund would hold LINK directly and aim to track its price, minus the fund's expenses, according to a Form S-1 filed Wednesday. The fund is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker FLNK.

LINK is the native token of Chainlink, an oracle network that helps blockchain applications access external data, such as asset prices, and communicate with other blockchains. LINK holders can also stake their tokens to earn rewards. Fidelity, however, does not plan to stake the LINK held by its proposed fund.

"The Trust will not stake its LINK, and Shareholders will not receive staking rewards through the Trust," Fidelity said in the filing.

Anchorage Digital Bank, BitGo Bank & Trust and Coinbase Custody would serve as custodians for the fund's LINK. Authorized participants would be able to create and redeem large blocks of ETF shares using either LINK or cash. The filing does not mention when the fund could begin trading.

Grayscale and Bitwise already offer U.S. spot Chainlink ETFs. As of Nov. 24, the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF (GLNK) had about $112 million in assets under management, and the Bitwise Chainlink ETF (CLNK) had about $42 million.

Fidelity expands crypto offerings

Fidelity currently offers three spot crypto ETFs in the U.S. covering bitcoin, ether, and Solana. These include the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), and the Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL). Unlike the proposed Chainlink fund, Fidelity's Solana fund, which began trading in November 2025, stakes its tokens.

The Chainlink ETF filing comes a day after Fidelity expanded the number of cryptocurrencies available for trading on its Fidelity Crypto platform, adding Chainlink's LINK, Aave's AAVE, and Uniswap's UNI.

Fidelity also entered the stablecoin market earlier this year, launching its first U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), on Ethereum in February.