Bitcoin mining pool Braiins uncovered a widespread attack that redirects bitcoin miners' hash power to steal their rewards, which it says is still ongoing.

Braiins detailed how the attack works in a Wednesday report. Bad actors are said to be exploiting a weakness in Stratum V1, a protocol used by many bitcoin miners to communicate with mining pools.

The attackers are impersonating mining pools by rerouting internet traffic, making it so miners' hashrate is being hijacked by imposters while it looks like they are mining as usual. Meanwhile, the rewards that would have been earned by the miners are instead flowing into wallets controlled by the hijackers.

Braiins identified several waves of attacks throughout November, first cropping up in Latin America before spreading to Europe. The amount of computing power being targeted grew exponentially over the span of a couple of weeks.

"The episodes so far were short, but they grew from 175 PH/s to 1.9 EH/s in two weeks, the attacker changed the method between the two waves, and it moved from one continent to another," Braiins said. "We interpret this as testing the waters."

The vulnerability has reportedly been known about for more than a decade. Braiins pointed to a 2014 incident that was originally documented by Dell SecureWorks, where an attacker used the technique to steal around $83,000 in bitcoin and other proof-of-work mining rewards over four months.

Braiins said its own systems were not compromised and that its mining pool accounts, balances and payouts were unaffected. It did not provide an estimate of the mining rewards stolen in the latest attack. It urged miners to switch to encrypted connections and the newer Stratum V2 protocol to protect themselves and their customers.