LayerZero LayerZero (ZRO) has named Kakao Pay, Samsung Card, and ZAN as new validators for Zero, its blockchain network expected to launch on Nov. 30.

The three will join the upcoming mainnet as genesis validators and help secure the network's consensus and proof-verification system at launch. Four Pillars, a South Korean blockchain research firm, will operate the validator node on behalf of Samsung Card.

Samsung Card, a subsidiary of South Korea's largest conglomerate, had approximately 13.92 million cardholders as of the end of September. KakaoPay, linked with the country's largest mobile messaging app, has roughly 26 million monthly users. ZAN is the Web3 infrastructure platform backed by Ant Digital Technologies that provides node services across more than 80 chains.

LayerZero co-founder and CEO Bryan Pellegrino said the additions of Asian financial heavyweights are meant to give Zero a more globally distributed set of validators from the start.

"The future of global markets needs Better Markets Technology: infrastructure that matches not only the speed and borderless nature of tokenized assets, but the structural resilience of globally distributed ecosystems," Pellegrino said. "We're thrilled to partner with some of Asia's most influential financial services firms to bring that vision to life with a truly global set of validators."

Zero Layer 1

The Layer 1 blockchain is designed primarily for institutional and global financial markets. Unlike most blockchains that re-execute every transaction, the chain uses ZK proofs to separate execution from verification, removing a layer of redundancy by leaving validators to only verify the proofs, LayerZero said.

Zero is scheduled to go live on Nov. 30 alongside LayerZero's ATLAS trading infrastructure. Staked ZRO will be distributed equally across genesis validators until March 31, 2027.

Kakao Pay CEO Shin Won-keun said the company plans to explore the Zero network to bridge traditional finance and onchain markets, including initiatives based on stablecoins pegged to the South Korean won.