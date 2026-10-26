Galaxy says bitcoin bear market is over; now is the time to buy and hold

Galaxy Research is making the case for buying bitcoin even after its price fell sharply from last year’s record, pointing to a slowdown in long-term holders’ sales and a recovery above a key technical level.

The benchmark cryptocurrency was trading above $80,000 on Monday, down 0.2% over 24 hours, according to The Block's bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) price page. Although the asset has rebounded sharply from its June 30 low, it still sits about 36% below its October 2025 record of around $126,000.

Bitcoin has closed above its 50-week moving average for five straight weeks through Oct. 18, after spending 44 consecutive weeks below it, Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy, said in a report shared with The Block on Monday.

Bitcoin also tested its 200-week moving average during the decline to the June low, with its worst weekly close coming 4.7% below that level, he added.

Selling pressure fades

Galaxy pointed to a marked slowdown in BTC movement among older wallets. According to the firm, bitcoin in wallets that had remained untouched for at least five years moved at an average rate of 34,000 BTC a month in 2026, down from 47,000 BTC in 2025, and 67,000 BTC in 2024.

About 1.11 million BTC in this age category moved since October 2024, with exchange-traded funds and public treasury companies absorbing much of the supply, per the report.

Galaxy also said mounting U.S. debt and deficits strengthen bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against currency debasement, with federal debt at $40.44 trillion and AI-related borrowing adding to credit expansion.

“We believe the bottom is in, selling pressure has diminished, the debasement case has strengthened, and the crowd has left,” Thorn wrote. "Our conclusion is simple: we believe now is an attractive time to buy and hold bitcoin."

Thorn cautioned that Galaxy's bullish view could be challenged if BTC records a weekly close below its 50-week moving average of $76,540 and fails to recover the level within a month.

The report also highlighted risks from AI, including AI-assisted hacking, but Galaxy argued that recent crypto thefts targeted exchanges, vendors, devices, or users rather than Bitcoin’s underlying protocol. The firm noted that AI does not weaken Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hash function or signature scheme.

On quantum computing threats, Galaxy said no computer capable of breaking Bitcoin's cryptography currently exists, pointing to ongoing work on quantum-resistant upgrades and industry funding to address the risk.