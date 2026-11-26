BIT Asset Management's spot bitcoin ETF has begun trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with the company saying it is the first ETF in Switzerland to hold bitcoin directly.

The fund trades under the ticker BBIT in U.S. dollars and Swiss francs. It debuted with 350 BTC (currently worth over $20 million) in assets and has a total expense ratio of 0.19% a year. BIT said BBIT is currently Europe's only spot bitcoin ETF.

The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF was Europe's first spot bitcoin ETF when it debuted on Euronext Amsterdam in August 2023. Euronext has listed the fund as inactive since Feb. 2, 2026. Jacobi Asset Management (Holdings) Ltd appointed a liquidator on Feb. 26, 2026, as part of a creditors' voluntary liquidation, according to a notice in The Gazette.

BBIT is publicly offered only in Switzerland. BIT pointed to investors outside the U.S., including Asian investors who hold assets with Swiss private banks, as a potential audience. It did not specify which investors outside Switzerland could buy the fund.

"If investors want a US product, they have plenty of choice. If they want a non-US product in a neutral jurisdiction, until now they really didn't," said Cynthia Wu, co-founder and chief commercial officer of BIT. "BBIT gives investors outside the US a regulated, liquid way to hold Bitcoin through the bank or broker they already use, with the asset protection of a fund."

Switzerland's first bitcoin ETF

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, approved BBIT on Oct. 20 after an 18-month review, according to BIT Asset Management. FINMA exempted the fund from diversification rules, allowing it to invest entirely in bitcoin.

Most bitcoin products listed in Europe are structured as debt securities, BIT Asset Management said, noting that BBIT is a Swiss investment fund. The firm said Swiss-regulated AMINA Bank holds the fund's bitcoin assets separately from BIT Asset Management's own assets. BBIT also allows in-kind subscriptions, letting investors exchange bitcoin directly for ETF shares without first converting it to cash.

"The economic exposure of a fund and a note can look very similar when everything goes well. The difference is what happens when it doesn't," said Friedrich Herzog, chief investment officer of BIT Asset Management. "The segregation of duties and responsibilities of counterparties is by design, and it is why products like this take years to build and approve."

BIT Asset Management was previously known as Crypto Finance (Asset Management) AG. BIT said the group acquired the Swiss asset manager in 2024 and renamed it Matrixport Asset Management AG before it took its current name.

The BBIT listing comes as bitcoin has fallen back below $60,000. U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw about $4.94 billion in net outflows in November through Tuesday, according to SoSoValue data. The U.S. ETFs began trading in January 2024.