U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds are on track for their worst month on record, with cumulative net outflows reaching roughly $5.39 billion in November amid heightened bitcoin volatility.

On Wednesday, Spot bitcoin ETFs posted $453.1 million in net outflows, extending their negative flow streak to seven days, according to SoSoValue data. BlackRock's IBIT led the outflows with $329.7 million, followed by funds from Grayscale and Bitwise.

Notably, with several trading days left in November, the month's cumulative net outflows have already surpassed those of any previous month.

Spot Ethereum ETFs also recorded $68.5 million in net outflows on Wednesday, marking their ninth consecutive day of negative flows. Their cumulative net outflows amounted to $1.3 billion so far this month, compared with $1.6 billion in October.

Bitcoin volatility

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.6% over the past 24 hours to $60,525 as of 2:30 a.m. ET Thursday, after falling to as low as around $57,300 the day before, according to The Block's BTC price page. Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) gained 2.3% to trade at $1,690, BNB climbed 2.4%, and XRP added 3.8%.

"Persistent ETF outflows weaken spot demand, increasing downside risks and limiting sustainable rallies," said Dominick John, analyst at Zeus Research.

Dan Khus, chief analyst at LVRG Research, told The Block that the outflow streak signals sustained institutional de-risking that continues to pressure prices and force traders to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive positioning until flows stabilize.

Justin d'Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital, said the recent crypto volatility is mainly driven by macro factors, "as one can see all risk assets retracing aggressively."

"Blame it on the Democratic win, or rate expectations, or geopolitical conflict, or an AI trade recalibration, but every investor out there is evaluating how much risk they've taken and should hold moving forward," said d'Anethan.

Bear market outlook

Galaxy Head of Firmwide Research Alex Thorn has withdrawn the firm's October call that bitcoin's bear market ended in June. Thorn said the team now treats a daily close below $58,525 — the June 30 closing low — as the start of a move toward a materially lower low.

Similarly, 21Shares said Tuesday that it expects rallies to fade until stablecoin supply and ETF inflows recover. The firm sees the realized price near $53,250 as one of the low levels to watch.

Rick Maeda, head of markets at Laevitas, said Galaxy's bearish pivot is "understandable" as the near-term recovery catalysts and bullish signals have been limited for bitcoin and the broader crypto asset class. Maeda noted that the macro backdrop and fear of AI progress have continued to weigh on crypto assets, "not to mention tax-loss harvesting as we head into the year-end period."

While signs of a near-term recovery remain limited, LVRG's Khus pointed to several potential catalysts for a rebound. "Catalysts such as clearer Fed policy signals, cooling inflation data, or a decisive shift back to net inflows could quickly restore institutional demand and support a rebound," he said.