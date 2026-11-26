Switzerland approved 57 states and territories as potential partners for the automatic exchange of cryptoasset information under the OECD's framework starting in 2028, the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The OECD developed the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework with G20 countries in 2022, with the CARF package finalized in June 2023. The framework requires service providers to collect and report transaction data.

The council said partners on Switzerland's approved list include all European Union member states, the United Kingdom, and various G20 countries.

The Federal Council also approved Armenia and Rwanda as new partners for the automatic exchange of financial-account information beginning in 2028. They were among eight jurisdictions proposed during an earlier consultation, alongside Cameroon, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Senegal, and Tunisia, according to a separate consultation report

Data sharing will depend on partner compliance

The council said it will use a verification mechanism Parliament approved in September to assess whether a partner meets the required standards. The checks cover confidentiality, data security, and compliance with the OECD framework.

Amendments to Switzerland's Federal Act on the International Automatic Exchange of Information in Tax Matters, which took effect Jan. 1, 2026, transferred authority to designate AEOI partner jurisdictions from Parliament to the Federal Council.

Last year, OECD said only 75 jurisdictions had committed to implement its framework as of Nov. 28, 2025, while 53 had signed the CARF Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement.

The consultation on expanding Switzerland's financial-account reporting network drew 33 responses. All but one from the Swiss People's Party supported the proposal. Support from the cantons was contingent upon each new partner meeting the required standards and undergoing verification before data exchange.

SwissAccounting and SwissHoldings backed the expansion but urged checks on OECD standards, data protection, and security.