JPMorgan analysts said the recent drop in Strategy's valuation relative to its bitcoin holdings to a record low signals "capitulation" in the bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) market.

The ratio has fallen to around 0.88x, below the previous low seen in late June, JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Wednesday report. The analysts' charts compare Strategy's enterprise value with the dollar value of its bitcoin holdings, though the report does not specify the exact formula used.

Strategy has its own way of calculating the ratio, which it calls mNAV. The company divides its common share price by the dollar value of its net bitcoin holdings per share, taking into account its debt, preferred claims, and U.S. dollar assets, according to its website.

Strategy's dashboard showed an mNAV of 0.88x at 10:39 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, which later rose to 0.94x. Both figures are based on Strategy's own calculation.

"The premium to NAV collapses to a new record low of 0.88 for MicroStrategy’s stock, signaling capitulation in bitcoin," the analysts wrote.

IBIT outflows continue despite bitcoin rebound

Bitcoin has fallen back to around $60,000 after recovering briefly from last week's lows.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by market capitalization, continued to see outflows even during the brief price recovery, the analysts said. "Indeed, the speed of the outflows has, if anything, been more intense than the outflows from early May to late June this year," they added.

Last week, the analysts said retail investors likely drove much of the recent crypto ETF outflows and may have sold to buy stock ETFs. They also said bitcoin's price drop had widened the gap between its market price and their estimated production cost of around $86,000, likely adding pressure on higher-cost miners to sell bitcoin from their reserves.