Stablecoins require strict oversight of their backing assets and operational structures alongside carefully designed links to central bank money to prevent market fragmentation, Bank of Japan Executive Director Kazushige Kamiyama said on Friday.

Kamiyama said stablecoins and tokenized deposits are likely to coexist with other forms of digital money, but the resulting system will require safeguards.

“The challenge is to ensure that this diversity leads to a more efficient financial system without creating unnecessary fragmentation or undermining financial stability,” he wrote in a speech delivered at an IMF seminar in Tokyo.

He said central bank money remains important as the settlement asset underpinning what the Bank for International Settlements calls the “singleness of money,” in which different forms of money denominated in the same currency remain exchangeable at par with finality.

Tokenization initiatives

Kamiyama said the BOJ has launched a DLT Sandbox Project to examine use cases including cross-border payments, domestic interbank settlement, and cash settlement for tokenized Japanese government bonds.

Earlier this week, SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and the Solana Foundation began operations of SBI Solana Global, with stablecoin payments and financial asset tokenization among its stated areas of work.

Japan is also exploring a blockchain-based settlement system for stocks and Japanese government bonds, with a development plan expected in early 2027.

Kamiyama said the central bank is also participating in Project Agora, a BIS Innovation Hub project examining how tokenized commercial bank deposits and tokenized central bank money could operate on a shared platform for wholesale cross-border settlements.