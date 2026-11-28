World Liberty Financial sold roughly $20 million in ether at a loss on Friday afternoon as it shored up a loan backed by its WLFI token, onchain data shows. Hours later, heavy selling on Binance sent WLFI's price down more than 50% to a record low, with the exchange automatically closing traders' long and short positions.

World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial (WLFI) traded at about $0.0171 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, down 52% over 24 hours, according to The Block's WLFI price page. The token is down about 95% from its all-time high of $0.33, with a current market cap of around $543 million.

World Liberty defends its loan

The loan in question sits on Dolomite, a DeFi lending protocol co-founded by Corey Caplan. World Liberty's 13-page "Gold Paper" lists Caplan as chief technology officer, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency named him CTO of World Liberty Trust Company in its August conditional approval of the project's bid to form a national trust bank. Dolomite also powers the project's own World Liberty Markets lending platform.

World Liberty took out the loan in April, pledging roughly 5 billion WLFI tokens to borrow $75 million in USD1 and USDC stablecoins — a setup that gave the project access to cash without dumping WLFI directly onto the market. World Liberty dismissed criticism of the loan as "FUD," saying it was "nowhere near liquidation" and that "even if markets moved dramatically against us, we'd simply supply more collateral."

By mid-afternoon on Friday, the wallet that took out the loan held 3 billion WLFI against roughly $42.2 million in stablecoin debt. Because Dolomite requires WLFI collateral worth about 1.5 times the loan balance, a drop in the token's price below roughly $0.021 would have pushed the account into liquidation, according to The Block's calculations.

Friday afternoon, World Liberty's Strategic Reserve wallet sold ether through CoW Swap for about $20 million in USDC and USD1, booking an estimated $19.3 million loss, according to onchain analyst EmberCN. Minutes later, the reserve paid off the loan's $10.7 million USDC balance and deposited another 990 million WLFI into the position, dropping the liquidation threshold to roughly $0.0118.

Early Saturday morning, the wallet defended the loan again, putting in another 1 billion WLFI and cutting the USD1 debt by about $10 million. Now, 4.99 billion WLFI backs $21.5 million in USD1 debt — nearly the entire 5.05 billion WLFI supplied to Dolomite on Ethereum, per contract data.

In an X post at 3:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, World Liberty said it had sold "a portion of our treasury-owned ETH and mETH and used the proceeds to pay down outstanding debt," closed one of three lending positions and consolidated its WLFI collateral, lowering its liquidation price "from above $0.02 to approximately $0.00631." The project said "not a single WLFI token was sold as part of this process" and described the moves as "responsible treasury management" amid "a broader crypto market downturn." World Liberty also said the positions "do not put USD1's reserves at risk."

Crash unfolds on Binance

WLFI's price remained steady for hours after the project defended its loan.

Then, in the 15 minutes after 11:30 p.m. ET, sudden heavy selling on Binance drove WLFI down nearly 40%, from about $0.0345 to $0.0211, according to exchange data. Large sales continued into early Saturday, sending the token to an all-time low of $0.0158 shortly before 1 a.m. ET.

The price drops could have sent World Liberty's loan on Dolomite into liquidation, had the project not shored up the loan with the proceeds from the ether sale. It is currently unclear what caused the sudden spike in Binance sales.

The selloff also hit futures markets, with more than $15 million in leveraged WLFI positions liquidated over 24 hours, overwhelmingly representing long bets, according to CoinGlass data. Spot and derivatives activity surged during the drop, with 24-hour trading volume jumping roughly 1,700% to about $540 million per CoinGecko.

Winning short positions were forcibly closed through Binance's auto-deleveraging (ADL) mechanism, a risk control that the exchange triggers when liquidation losses surpass its available margin and insurance funds.

In its first public comments Saturday morning, World Liberty addressed Binance's actions while making no mention of the ether sale or the Dolomite loan.

"Binance independently operates and manages its perpetual futures markets, including its auto-deleveraging mechanisms," World Liberty wrote in a 7:37 a.m. ET post on X. "WLFI had no involvement in these actions and has no control over how these positions are managed, closed, or settled."

Roughly two hours later, Binance said its team was "actively reviewing the market activity and execution data."

USD1 briefly depegs, and Justin Sun cries foul

In the fallout of WLFI's price crash, World Liberty's dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD1, fell as low as $0.94 against Tether's USDT stablecoin on Binance shortly after 2 a.m. ET before climbing back near $0.997 by 4 a.m. It was the largest blow to the stablecoin since its much smaller dip to about $0.997 in February, which World Liberty blamed on a coordinated attack.

At least one trading firm moved quickly to arbitrage the discount. Onchain analytics account Lookonchain said Jump Crypto withdrew 43.26 million USD1 from exchanges in about an hour, later redeeming the tokens at $1 through BitGo, which issues USD1.

Tron founder Justin Sun also commented on the overnight crash, posting on X at 2:23 a.m. ET to urge exchanges, regulators and courts to delist both WLFI and USD1. Sun, who is suing World Liberty over a freeze on his WLFI holdings and was hit with a defamation countersuit by the project in May, called the episode "insider circular lending to cash out" and alleged that team members were "mass-deleting social media and communications." Sun did not provide evidence for the claims, and World Liberty said no WLFI was sold as part of its treasury moves.

President Donald Trump's three sons are listed as World Liberty co-founders, while the president holds the title of "co-founder emeritus." World Liberty co-founder and CEO Zach Witkoff is the son of Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East.

More than two years after pitching itself as an Aave-powered DeFi lending platform that never launched, World Liberty's flagship products remain its USD1 stablecoin and a lending app running on Dolomite — the same protocol it spent the weekend defending its own loan on.

A spokesperson for World Liberty Financial declined to provide additional comment to The Block.