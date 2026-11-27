Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) needs USDT supply to start growing again for a sustained price recovery, according to CryptoQuant. The stablecoin's supply across Ethereum and Tron has seen its biggest 60-day decline since August 2022.

USDT supply across the two blockchains fell by $8.1 billion, or 4.4%, in the 60 days through Nov. 23, CryptoQuant said in a Thursday report. The combined supply stood at $174.5 billion, down $12.9 billion from its record high in May.

Almost all of the 60-day decline came from Ethereum. USDT supply on Tron remained largely unchanged. Earlier this year, growth in USDT supply on Tron helped offset the decline on Ethereum, but that is no longer the case.

Between Oct. 9 and Nov. 23, holders sent $11.65 billion worth of USDT back to Tether's treasury on Ethereum, compared with $4.19 billion sent out by the treasury. Tether also burned $8 billion worth of USDT in two batches. USDT supply on Ethereum fell to $80.3 billion, its lowest level since August 2025, CryptoQuant said.

Two crypto exchanges, Bitfinex and Binance, accounted for 89% of the USDT sent back to Tether's treasury on Ethereum. However, CryptoQuant found that about $2.8 billion of the USDT sent by Binance was matched by the issuance of the same amount on Tron within two hours. This suggests Binance was moving some of its USDT from Ethereum to Tron rather than reducing its USDT holdings.

What CryptoQuant is watching

"Bitcoin has not made a new high while USDT supply was contracting, and its 60-day returns have been negative most of the time when liquidity was leaving," CryptoQuant wrote.

The firm found that bitcoin had closed at record highs 39 times since 2022, and none of those came during periods when USDT supply was falling.

Bitcoin's price fell by an average of 9.5% over 60-day periods when USDT supply was shrinking. In comparison, bitcoin gained an average of 7.6% when USDT supply was growing.

"A recovery in liquidity is a necessary condition for a sustainable price recovery," CryptoQuant said.

The firm is now watching for three things: USDT supply to start growing again on a 60-day basis, the decline in USDT supply on Ethereum to stop, and the amount of USDT going out of Tether's treasury to exceed the amount coming back in.