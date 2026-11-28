Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said Netflix's FTX drama "The Altruists" is "basically defamation" and that he is talking to lawyers about how the series portrays him.

"I'm just really not happy with the way they portrayed me," Zhao said Saturday during a fireside chat with The Block's head of multimedia, Gareth Jenkinson, at Binance Blockchain Week in Bangkok. "So we'll see what the lawyers can do about it." Asked what can be done about a series that is fictional but based on real events, Zhao said he did not know yet and was still getting advice.

Zhao said he has not watched the series and has only seen clips on X. Those clips made it clear that it is "a completely fictional series," he said. "I don't know what got into their head to make me the villain and make him the good guy, make SBF the good guy," Zhao said.

A pardon push for Bankman-Fried?

Zhao said he believes the show could be laying groundwork for clemency for Bankman-Fried. "My guess is probably they're trying to shape public perception to prepare for a pardon for SBF, maybe in two years, maybe in six years, maybe in 10 years. I don't know," he said.

Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud and filed a formal pardon request with the Justice Department in June. President Donald Trump told The New York Times in January that he had no plans to pardon him. Trump pardoned Zhao in October 2025, after Zhao served four months in prison, though he later denied knowing who the crypto founder was.

Zhao said he met Bankman-Fried "maybe like five times" and described him as "basically a competitor." He compared the series to Michael Lewis's book on Bankman-Fried, which he said cast the FTX founder as someone who "just made a mistake." "That's a narrative that's a little bit easier for people to accept, whereas this current Netflix thing is just complete false," Zhao said. "And it's basically defamation for me."

Zhao said the series is aimed at viewers outside crypto. "I think people in crypto all know. So doesn't matter what I say on Twitter," he said. "But they are trying to target the other people who are not in crypto, which we unfortunately don't have that kind of reach."

Reaction to the series

Netflix released the eight-episode series on Nov. 19, more than a year after The Block reported on the project's announcement. On Nov. 20, Zhao called a clip from the show "insane, and complete BS" on X. "I guess this is how they control 'public perception'?" he wrote.

Series creator Graham Moore wrote in a Vulture essay that there is "no evidence that CZ ever specifically pressured FTX to front-run," a scene the show depicts. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin replied to Zhao's post that the show "foreign-ized your accent about ~3x more than how I remember you speaking." Buterin also wrote, "I think we're far enough from woke that it's ok to start using the word 'racist' again?"

Former FTX COO Constance Wang told Cointelegraph's Chain Reaction show on Wednesday that the series' portrayal of Zhao is "very racist." In October, Wang said the show's trailer "made me physically throw up." Zhao did not raise the racism criticism during Saturday's conversation.

The Block could not immediately reach Netflix for comment.

CZ responds to Binance hack

Zhao also said Binance's team "got a bit complacent" before the $6.3 billion hack in late October. Zhao said the exchange had gone many years without issues and "just sort of got comfortable," adding that senior leaders "were not focused enough on security." Zhao said Binance "did fail on that," but that the exchange covered users' losses and kept them informed throughout.

Zhao said that, based on his knowledge, the attackers approached more than 1,000 Binance employees through real recruiters offering job interviews, starting with non-technical staff, then got targets to download a malicious Zoom upgrade. Once inside, they used AI to analyze Binance's source code and exploited a weakness in Ethereum's EIP-7702 signing standard, he said.

Zhao said he has discussed forming an "industry security alliance" with other crypto firms, to coordinate incident response and share security practices. "This is actually the chance we can make the industry collaborate very closely with law enforcement all around the world," he said. Zhao said he would prefer someone else lead the effort, "but if I have to, I will drive it."