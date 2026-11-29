A group of 21 leading academic and industry researchers into cryptographic schemes has launched the Cryptography Incident Review Group, intended to "review and help navigate cryptanalytic advances," per its website.

The CIRG says it will give advice on how to disclose a newfound vulnerability in existing cryptographic schemes, how to communicate the break with those affected and how to plan for cryptographic resilience. The group's members serve in a personal capacity, independent from their employers.

Members include Stanford University's Dan Boneh, Johns Hopkins University's Matthew Green, and MIT's Yael Tauman Kalai, Vinod Vaikuntanathan and Ryan Williams. Several have ties to the crypto industry: Justin Thaler serves as a research partner at a16z, the VC whose crypto fund was recently renamed a16z Frontier, and Chris Peikert is chief scientific officer at Algorand.

The group's website says an official launch statement will come soon, but does not specify when.

'Not an Anthropic group'

The group's site first drew attention on Sunday after Anthropic software engineer Steve Weis posted a link to it on X around 3:30 a.m. ET. By midday, the post had more than 1.9 million views, with some X users speculating that Anthropic was about to announce a new major finding in cryptography.

Weis shut down certain rumors in a follow-up post. "To be clear, this is an independent review group for cryptography work, not an Anthropic group. My post should not be taken as any sort of announcement or intentional vague post," he wrote. In another post, Weis wrote that he thinks "we'll need bodies like this and new publishing venues going into the future."

AI math breakthroughs fuel cryptographic speculation

Some of the group's members have commented on recent cryptographic announcements without directly addressing their participation in the group.

MIT's Vaikuntanathan posted a thread on Sunday morning noting there has been "a steady stream of speculation on social media about AI labs breaking cryptography," though he called some of it overblown and some "flat out wrong." He argued that tasking AI models with finding vulnerabilities in cryptography "is a must," since it is better to find weaknesses before adversaries do.

Algorand's Peikert reshared an op-ed he published on Nov. 20 calling on AI labs to give academic cryptographers access to their most capable models and to report attacks that failed as well as those that succeeded. In the piece, he cited Anthropic's July report on an attack against HAWK, a post-quantum signature scheme under NIST review. Anthropic found the attack using its Claude Mythos Preview model, and HAWK's designers later withdrew the scheme.

Crypto projects have spent the past week reacting to concerns over AI's progress in mathematics and the possibility of AI discovering holes in widely used cryptographic schemes. On Tuesday, the Ethereum Foundation doubled its protocol security team, calling AI a more urgent risk than quantum computing. Zcash's Zakura team on Thursday urged faster deprecation of its legacy Sapling shielded pool, while K33 Research said Friday that recent AI-driven math breakthroughs, such as the recent claimed proof of the Riemann hypothesis, have not shown Bitcoin's cryptography to be compromised.

The Block has reached out to the CIRG for comment.