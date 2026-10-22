Dune launches onchain trading data feeds as tokenized markets expand

Crypto data analytics firm Dune has launched real-time market data feeds covering onchain venues, as it seeks to capitalize on growing interest in tokenization and onchain trading.

In a statement released Thursday, Dune said the new spot feeds deliver trade data around one second after execution, covering more than 200 onchain venues across 12 networks, including Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, and X Layer.

Its perpetuals feeds will track trades on Hyperliquid and Lighter, according to the statement.

"Hedge funds, asset managers, market makers and brokers can now follow onchain price discovery in the same systems they use for listed markets," the company said.

Dune noted that onchain trading has "grown too big" to leave out of the market data stack, especially after the Securities and Exchange Commission last month issued a five-year exemption that lets certain venues trade tokenized versions of U.S.-listed stocks without registering as exchanges.

Earlier this month, OKXICE, the joint venture between OKX and NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange, notified the SEC of plans to launch a tokenized securities trading venue under the innovation exemption. Dune said OKXICE has since filed to list 63 tokenized stocks on X Layer.

"Onchain trading now represents about 25% of all spot crypto trading volume, and the SEC is paving the way for stocks and other instruments to also benefit from onchain trading venues," Fredrik Haga, co-founder and CEO of Dune, said in the statement.

"Now we are expanding to real-time feeds, including rich reference data, so anyone can trade with clarity and confidence about which instruments trade where, and at what prices," Haga added.