Samsung Wallet launches USDC accounts on Solana for US Galaxy users

Samsung's Stablecoin Account is now live in Samsung Wallet, allowing eligible Galaxy users in the United States to buy, hold and transfer USDC on Solana, according to a statement released Thursday.

Samsung first announced the feature on Oct. 7, with the launch originally expected in the last week of that month.

Around 82 million Galaxy devices in the U.S. are compatible with the service, according to the release. Users must be at least 18 years old, have a Samsung Account and own a compatible device running Android 13 or later. New York residents are excluded.

"For a decade, stablecoins have proved the technology works," Solana Foundation President Lily Liu said. "What they lacked was a way to reach the mainstream."

Users can send USDC to another Samsung Wallet user or a compatible external crypto wallet without paying a Samsung transfer fee. Eligible users can also send money to qualifying bank accounts in more than 60 countries, where recipients may receive local currency, with fees varying by destination.

Bastion and Coinbase handle custody

Licensed stablecoin custodian and infrastructure provider Bastion handles the stablecoin accounts and transfer infrastructure, while Coinbase holds the USDC as its sub-custodian through Coinbase Prime Vault.

Coinbase was already working with Samsung before this launch. In October 2025, Samsung expanded its Coinbase partnership to let U.S. Galaxy users fund Coinbase accounts with Samsung Pay.

Samsung's new Stablecoin Account feature lets users access USDC without installing a separate crypto app or managing private keys themselves. The firm said it also expects to explore online and in-store stablecoin payments, and expansion to additional markets, subject to local regulation.

"Stablecoins have the potential to make moving money around the world faster and easier, and we want Galaxy users to be able to take advantage of that without having to navigate the complexity of traditional crypto tools," said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.