'Connecting the dots': Michael Saylor's Strategy buys another 1,036 bitcoin for $82 million as holdings top 850,000 BTC

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Strategy Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) bought another 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million at an average price of $79,012 per bitcoin between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategy's bitcoin holdings now total 850,364 BTC, representing more than 4% of bitcoin's total supply cap. The firm's total holdings were acquired for a cost of approximately $64.2 billion at an average price of $75,456 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses.

Strategy used proceeds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, MSTR, for the latest bitcoin acquisitions. Last week, Strategy sold 2,051,348 MSTR shares for approximately $283.8 million. Approximately $18.34 billion worth of MSTR shares remain available for issuance and sale under that ATM program, the firm said in the filing.

Additionally, the company also used its USD Reserve to repurchase 1,887,464 STRC preferred shares between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 for roughly $188.3 million, and $2.1 million from the reserve to fund dividends on its preferred stocks.

As of Nov. 8, Strategy's USD Reserve and USD Cash balances were $4.77 billion and $146.2 million, respectively, according to the filing.

'Connecting the dots'

Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor posted a Strategy bitcoin acquisition tracker chart on Sunday, alongside the statement, "Connecting the dots," indicating another potential acquisition announcement ahead of Monday's filing.

Strategy remains by far the largest of nearly 200 public companies that have launched a bitcoin treasury model. Metaplanet, Tether-backed Twenty One, Strive, and MARA make up the remainder of the top five, with 44,000 BTC, 43,514 BTC, 43,124 BTC, and 35,577 BTC, respectively, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

MSTR fell 2.1% last week, closing at $128.93 on Friday, according to The Block's Strategy price page, while bitcoin slipped 3.2% during the same period.