Tron Inc reports 22% rise in Q3 net income as unrealized staking revenue grows

TRX Tron (TRX) treasury firm Tron Inc. posted a higher third-quarter net income, as it continued to accumulate TRX tokens and saw rising staking income.

The company booked a net income of $14.9 million in Q3, up 22% year-on-year, according to its latest quarterly report released Tuesday. Its nine-month net income reached $39.4 million, up 203%.

The company's digital asset holdings rose to $257.8 million at the end of September. It increased its TRX holdings to 723 million TRX ($229.3 million) as of Tuesday, according to a post on X.

Notably, its unrealized staking income rose 41% year-over-year to roughly $3.18 million in the third quarter. For the first nine months of the year, its unrealized staking income more than quadrupled to $9.51 million.

"Unlike unrealized gains resulting from changes in digital asset market prices, staking income reflects rewards associated with the company's participation in Tron Network staking activities," the company said.

"Our strategy is expanding beyond holding digital assets to providing additional value-add services for the Tron network. Our election as a TRON Super Representative in October represents an initial step in positioning Tron Inc. for further infrastructure integration within the TRON ecosystem," Tron Inc. CEO Rich Miller said in the report.

Tron Inc. rebranded from SRM Entertainment in July 2025, shifting its focus from toy design and entertainment to crypto treasury management. It brought on Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor.

TRX, which has a market capitalization of $30.1 billion, traded flat over the past 24 hours at $0.3172, according to The Block's price page. It has declined 5.5% over the last five months but remained up 11.5% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed shares of Tron Inc. closed flat at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has risen 17.9% over the past month but remained down 33.5% over the past six months.