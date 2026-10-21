Dataline raises $10.6 million for decentralized data network for AI agents, plans ICO

Dataline, a decentralized data network for AI agents, said it has raised $10.6 million in seed funding and plans to hold a public token sale.

Lattice and Samsung-backed Dispersion Capital co-led the round. Symbolic Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Anagram, and Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev also participated, Dataline co-founder Nuo Shi told The Block.

Other unnamed investors included a former head of the CFTC and founders or partners from Venmo, Anchorage Digital, NEA, General Catalyst, Jump Capital and FalconX.

The round closed in April and was raised through a simple agreement for future equity, or SAFE, with a token warrant, Shi said. She declined to disclose the valuation.

None of the investors received a board seat, observer role or advisory position, Shi added.

How Dataline works

Dataline provides data that AI agents can use and pay for when needed. It covers onchain as well as offchain data, Shi said. Developers can connect their AI agents to these data sources through one platform. Dataline also uses AI to score the data based on how reliable, recent, and consistent it is, helping agents decide whether to trust the data before using it.

"For example, a stablecoin priced at $0.97 could be a bargain or the start of a depeg, and a simple price feed / API can't tell the difference," Shi said. "Dataline pairs the pricing data with context on peg stability and cross-venue outliers, so bots, smart contracts, and people know which one they're looking at."

Shi named Chainlink, Pyth, The Graph and Grass as other data platforms in the market, but said Dataline was built natively for AI agents.

Dataline is already live and covers around 50 data sources, Shi said. Dataline's first "AI Data Launch" group includes Hyperliquid, Polymarket, Kalshi, Base, Robinhood Chain, BNB Chain, Sui and TON. Developers building on Base and Robinhood Chain will receive free access to Dataline, the startup said.

Token and public sale plans

Dataline plans to launch its token by the end of this year, Shi said, noting that the token will be used for payments and access across the network. Users will also be able to lock tokens for continued access to data feeds instead of paying a regular subscription.

Dataline also plans to hold a public token sale on Base using Uniswap's Continuous Clearing Auction, or CCA, system. The startup is working with Uniswap and expects to announce the details next week, Shi said.

Dataline wants the sale to be the largest Uniswap CCA held on Base, according to Shi. She declined to share how much the sale aims to raise, how many tokens will be sold, or other terms.

Once Dataline's token launches, data providers will need to stake tokens when submitting data, Shi said. If the customer accepts the data, the provider gets paid and receives the tokens back. Providers offering regular data feeds will keep tokens locked as a quality guarantee, Shi said.

If a customer rejects the data, AI will review it first, followed by a network vote if needed, Shi said. Providers whose data fails the review will lose their tokens, which will be added to the reward for another provider, she added.

Dataline plans to make money by taking a cut of data payments, but has not started charging fees yet, Shi said. Its foundation also plans to earn money by providing its own data.

Shi said Dataline will use the funding to add more data sources, improve data verification, and expand into areas such as robotics and AI training data.

Dataline was founded in 2025 after winning a BNB Chain AI hackathon, Shi said. Its team is mainly based in Europe and North America. Shi did not disclose its headcount or hiring plans.

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