Uniswap's aggregator hooks go live on Ethereum, Base and Robinhood Chain

Uniswap Labs has launched aggregator hooks on Ethereum, Base and Robinhood Chain, allowing Uniswap v4 to route trades through liquidity held on external platforms.

Fluid, Curve and PancakeSwap are among the external sources available at launch, Uniswap Labs said Thursday. The hooks are available through the Uniswap web app and API, with support for more blockchains planned.

The first aggregator hook went live in March 2026 on Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain developed by Stripe and Paradigm. Tempo is supported only through the web app, while Ethereum, Base and Robinhood Chain are supported through both Uniswap's web app and API, a Uniswap Labs spokesperson told The Block.

Uniswap first introduced plans for aggregator hooks in its UNIfication proposal in November 2025. The company described the update as turning v4 into an aggregator.

How aggregator hooks work

Hooks are a feature of Uniswap v4 that let developers add custom rules and functions to liquidity pools. Aggregator hooks make liquidity on other platforms look like a Uniswap v4 pool. Uniswap compares prices across its own pools and other platforms, then completes the trade in one transaction.

"Each Aggregator Hook wraps an external source in a Uniswap v4 hook, so that any router sees it as a Uniswap pool," Uniswap Labs said.

The external sources will be included automatically when users swap through the Uniswap web app. Developers using the Uniswap API can also route trades through the hooks.

Protocol fees and UNI token burns

Trades routed through external liquidity sources will pay Uniswap protocol fees, according to Uniswap Labs. Those fees will contribute to UNI token burns.

Uniswap Labs said the protocol has processed more than $4.5 trillion in total trading volume. While most onchain liquidity is already available on Uniswap, liquidity can still form elsewhere, it said, adding that aggregator hooks are designed to bring those sources into v4.

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