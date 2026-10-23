Initia halts network after security incident as attacker reportedly mints tokens

Crypto researcher Spreek reported unlimited token minting, while Initia has yet to confirm the amount lost in the incident.

DeFiOctober 23, 2026, 1:03PM EDT
UPDATED: October 23, 2026, 1:31PM EDT
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Initia halts network after security incident as attacker reportedly mints tokens

Quick Take

  • INIT erased a 14% drop following the exploit report to trade roughly 14% higher on the day.

Initia, a blockchain built to support interconnected chains, halted its Layer 1 blockchain and rollups on Friday after a security incident.

Co-founder Ezaan Mangalji, who goes by Zon, said preliminary findings pointed to a previously unknown "Day 0" bug in the network’s MoveVM implementation on Cosmos SDK that allowed unauthorized token minting but "does not apply to native INIT tokens."

"The attacker was able to mint and bridge out ~$2.7m worth of AUSD, ETH, and USDC before the chain was paused," he said.

Blockchain researcher Spreek initially estimated that the attacker had cashed out roughly $2.6 million and had more funds in transit.

Initia exploiter's outbound ETH transaction. Source: Etherscan.

Initia said it was investigating the reach of the incident alongside security teams, validators, and exchanges. It has not confirmed the amount lost.

Initia's native INIT token fell 14% immediately after the exploit was reported, before reversing the losses. The token is now up 14% on the day.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

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