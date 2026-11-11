Crosschain protocol Across restores systems after domain hijack

Crosschain interoperability protocol Across Across Protocol (ACX) has restored control of its website and resumed normal operations on Wednesday after a domain takeover that redirected visitors to a phishing site.

At around 18:45 UTC on Nov. 10, attackers gained control of the protocol's official domain through a social engineering attack on its domain registrar, Namecheap, Across said in a post on X.

Across said it received an alert within 15 minutes of the takeover and began efforts to take the site offline. Security response group SEAL911 flagged it as a phishing domain with major wallet providers, while Cloudflare marked the domain at risk and subsequently removed its DNS records, rendering the phishing site inaccessible.

While Across did not disclose the number of impacted users or losses, security platform GoPlus reported that total user losses are estimated at $350,000, with funds stolen from wallets on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ink, and Plasma.

GoPlus detailed that the phishing page lured users into signing fake token approvals or permits designed to drain wallets.

Later on Wednesday, Across announced that it had regained control of the domain with assistance from Namecheap, and restored all systems to normal operations. It added that all affected users would be made whole.

$8.8 billion lost in 2026

Separately, decentralized exchange Arcus said on Tuesday that it lost around $2.23 million in USDG stablecoins due to an accounting bug that allowed an account to record a larger balance than it actually held. The exploiter requested another $3 million in withdrawals that were prevented by the rate limit on its bridge.

The DEX said no other user accounts were impacted, and it has fully covered the temporary shortfall with the company treasury.

Suiball, a Sui-native hardware wallet project, also announced closure on Tuesday, after the Sui Foundation decided that backing the project was too risky due to a recent wave of attacks on crypto hardware wallets.

These incidents follow a surge in security breaches and phishing campaigns accelerated by AI tools that enable faster and more sophisticated attacks. DefiLlama data shows $8.78 billion has been lost across 341 crypto hacks and exploits year-to-date, led by a $6.36 billion breach at Binance.