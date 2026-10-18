World launches World ID suite for banks, makes Zoom deepfake check generally available

World Worldcoin (WLD), the identity project co-founded by Sam Altman, launched a version of its World ID verification product for banks and financial firms on Sunday, its first offering aimed at a specific industry.

World co-founder Alex Blania unveiled the product at the Money20/20 conference. The suite combines three existing products, which World said can help institutions guard against deepfake fraud and AI-driven impersonation across customer accounts, employee workflows and AI agents, per a press release.

The World ID app is an identity wallet that stores and presents what World calls "Proofs" about a user. World ID for Zoom lets people on a call confirm that the person they are speaking with is human and not a deepfake. World ID for Agents, which the release also refers to as AgentKit, lets a person delegate those Proofs to an AI agent that can then present them to a third-party platform.

World also said World ID for Zoom is now generally available and that Tools for Humanity, the main developer behind World, has joined Zoom's independent software vendor exchange program. Zoom began offering the feature in a limited beta in April as part of a broader World ID upgrade that also included a Tinder integration. World said it will also present the technology at Zoom's Zoomtopia conference and at Cloudflare Connect.

"As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in all aspects of our lives, enterprises are requesting individuals provide 'Proofs' about themselves to help mitigate fraud and increase trust," Tools for Humanity President Sandro Herbig said in the release. "World ID for banking and finance offers a suite of tools to add an AI-safe trust layer across their internal and external systems."

Design partners

World said it is working with OpenExchange, Bain Capital, VanEck Funds and Outtake as design partners to "explore" how its technology can support banking and financial services. The release did not name a bank using the product or disclose pricing. VanEck was the only finance firm World named among testers of the Zoom beta in April, according to a World blog post.

The release cited a Deloitte forecast that AI-enabled fraud losses in the U.S. could reach $40 billion by 2027, up from an estimated $12.3 billion in 2023. World said more than 18 million people now hold a Proof of Human. In March, World said it had verified nearly 18 million people across more than 160 countries when it released AgentKit in beta using Coinbase's x402 protocol.

The launch follows World's release last month of World Money, a self-custody app with stablecoin payments available in more than 150 countries. In July, the World Foundation raised $52.5 million through a WLD token sale with a one-year lockup.

The Block has reached out to World for comment.