World launches 'World Money' super app with stablecoins, Stripe integration and boosted rewards

World, the identity-focused crypto project formerly known as Worldcoin, is rolling out a self-custodial financial app in more than 150 countries that combines stablecoin payments, trading, earning and virtual accounts.

The self-custody app also plugs into Stripe, Kalshi, and Morpho, with World ID verification unlocking boosted rewards.

Dubbed World Money, the app supports balances in eight currencies and lets users send digital assets internationally, while Stripe powers a new U.S. funding flow that allows users to convert money from Apple Pay into stablecoins, typically within minutes.

World (WLD) said World ID verification will be integrated into the app, including for boosted rewards on eligible Earn programs, with features and asset availability varying by jurisdiction.

"What ties all of this together is the foundation, or the real human network," the firm said in its announcement. "Money moves differently when accounts belong to people. Whether you’re sending funds across the street or across continents, World ID infuses trust into transactions. As AI makes fake accounts cheaper and more convincing, a network of humans becomes the thing money rails can't fake."

World is a project under Tools for Humanity, a company co-founded by Alex Blania and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The company started working towards "super app" functionality in March 2025, when World added crypto payments and chat to its app, allowing users to send and receive crypto directly through conversations. Later that summer, Circle launched native USDC on World, replacing bridged USDC in World App wallets.