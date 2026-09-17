Crypto.com registers with SEC for single-stock futures, plans US stock perps

Crypto.com's U.S.-regulated derivatives exchange, North American Derivatives Exchange (Nadex), has registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission to trade security futures products through OG.com. CEO Kris Marszalek said the registration authorizes the company to bring single-stock futures to the U.S. market and that it is also working with regulators on single-stock perpetual futures.

The SEC acknowledged Nadex's registration filing on Sept. 16, two days after the exchange submitted it, with the registration taking effect immediately. The company is separately seeking approval to offer single-stock perps, which are futures contracts without a fixed expiration date.

"We are working with the SEC and the CFTC to offer single-stock perps in the U.S., which will combine the innovations of the digital asset markets with the U.S. capital markets," Marszalek wrote on X early Thursday.

US exchanges pursue stock perpetual futures

Coinbase filed its own notice registration earlier this month as it also seeks to list equity perpetual futures in the U.S. Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad said the exchange would also need sign-off from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Nadex operates under OG.com and is registered with the CFTC as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization. Earlier this month, Robinhood struck a deal with Crypto.com and OG.com to route a selection of event contracts through OG.com, beginning with football markets. Robinhood also agreed to take equity stakes in Crypto.com and OG.com following the latter's spin-off as an independent trading platform.