Robinhood expands prediction markets with Crypto.com, OG partnerships ahead of NFL season

Commission-free brokerage Robinhood has struck a deal with both Crypto.com and OG.com to expand its prediction markets offering, including routing a selection of event contracts to OG.com.

As part of the strategic partnership, Robinhood (HOOD) will also take equity stakes in Crypto.com and OG.com, with the deal beginning with football contracts. That equity will be priced in line with the recent investment of Citadel Securities into Crypto.com Group at a $20 billion valuation, according to a release.

The 2026 NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night.

"Routing event contracts to multiple venues helps create a stronger, more diverse and resilient marketplace," said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and Prediction Markets at Robinhood, in a press release. "With football back and midterms fast approaching, we're thrilled to team up with Crypto.com and OG.com for what is sure to be an exciting fall for prediction markets on Robinhood."

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the possible partnership back in July.

Event contracts on Robinhood will still also be routed to Kalshi, ForecastEX and Rothera, the firm said. Customers will have access to a wider variety of contracts this season, including contracts on game outcomes, player contracts, and custom combos.

Meanwhile, Robinhood will launch a dedicated election hub that includes new, interactive heat maps to make it easy for customers to see how well each candidate is doing. Once polls close, the hub will show how many votes have been counted and what percent of total expected votes that represents.

In the first eight months of the year, Robinhood's prediction markets saw "record revenues and volumes." In the second quarter, Robinhood traded 13.6 billion event contracts, including 5 billion during the World Cup. That translated to about $156 million in revenue and was a 50% increase from last quarter.

Notably, that marked the first period in which Robinhood's prediction markets business out-earned its crypto business.