Best Crypto Loan Platforms in 2026: Top 5 Compared

Crypto-backed loans allow you to borrow against your crypto without selling. Borrowing against bitcoin without selling means long-term holders can access cash without triggering capital gains tax, making it a cost-effective way to unlock liquidity from your assets.

A wide ecosystem of bitcoin-backed loan providers has emerged in recent years — including DeFi protocols, centralized exchanges, and purpose-built credit infrastructure blockchains — meaning the options for securing a crypto loan with no credit check are greater than ever before.

We compared five leading crypto loan platforms in 2026, assessing crypto loan interest rates, LTV ratios, funding speeds, U.S. availability, security and fees. The options range from lenders offering U.S.-regulated crypto loans with no credit check to DeFi protocols offering near-instant funding.

Here’s a breakdown of what we found.

1. Figure: Best USA regulated crypto loans with low interest rates

Minimum Loan: $5,0002 Supported Collateral: BTC, ETH, and SOL Loan currency: USD, USDC Initial LTV ratio: Up to 75%3 Origination Fee: 1%3 Interest rate: 8.91% to 11.50% (at 50% LTV and 75% LTV respectively) Time to funding: Same-day approval U.S. availability: Unavailable in DC, ID, IL, KY, MD, MS, SD, TX, VT, VA

Figure offers U.S.-regulated crypto loans with no credit checks, same-day approvals and some of the most competitive interest rates on the market.

The firm developed its own purpose-built Layer 1 network called Provenance, designed for regulated financial institutions and tokenized/blockchain-native Real-World Assets (RWAs). Headquartered in the United States, the platform is among the leading fintech firms for U.S.-regulated crypto-backed lending.

The platform offers fixed-rate crypto-backed loans, as well as variable-rate loans through its decentralized lending marketplace, Democratized Prime. Figure’s crypto loans allow users to borrow against their crypto without selling, with some of the highest loan-to-value ratios for crypto collateral. No credit score is needed for these crypto-backed loans**, and approvals are typically extremely fast.

The platform also offers Liquidation Protection* and decentralized Multi-party Computation (MPC) to custody a borrower's collateral. This means any Figure borrower is not exposed to the failure of a centralized custodian and can view their encumbered collateral in segregated self-custody wallets, visible onchain at all times. Alongside lending, Figure also offers cryptocurrency trading, blockchain-native securities infrastructure, and yield-bearing digital products on Democratized Prime.

As a company, Figure is known for its flagship Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), which allows U.S. homeowners to borrow against the equity in their homes. The Provenance blockchain streamlines loan origination, servicing, and secondary-market settlement. These loans can then be bought and sold on its onchain secondary loan marketplace, Figure Connect, which currently does over $1 billion in monthly loan volume. This efficiency means Figure can service smaller loans that may not be viable for traditional lenders. To date, the company has issued over $25 billion in HELOC volume.1

✅ Strong compliance and security credentials ❌ Not available in all countries ✅ Fast approval on crypto loans

2. Nexo: Best crypto lending platform for flexible collateral

Minimum Loan: $50 Supported Collateral: BTC, ETH, XRP + 100 more Loan currency: USD, GBP, EUR, USDT, USDC + more Initial LTV ratio: Up to 50% Origination Fee: 0% Interest rate: 0.9% to 15.9%; rate depends on Wealth Club tier and LTV Time to funding: Within hours U.S. availability: Unavailable in NY

Nexo is a global digital wealth platform with legal entities in multiple jurisdictions, spanning Europe, the United States, Argentina, and beyond, allowing it to manage operations and meet regulatory obligations region by region. Nexo offers crypto-backed credit, trading, yield products, a crypto card, and institutional services. Users can trade, borrow, and earn interest on digital assets from a single account.

One of Nexo's biggest differentiators is the breadth of assets it supports. Alongside standard bitcoin-backed loans, users can pledge dozens of cryptocurrencies as collateral while receiving either local fiat currencies or stablecoins. However, its best crypto loan rates are reserved for NEXO token holders. Beyond borrowing, Nexo also offers flexible savings, fixed-term savings and Dual Investment products.

Following a 2026 relaunch, Nexo is once again able to offer U.S.-regulated crypto loans (excluding in the state of New York) after a previous withdrawal. Its lending and wealth products are likewise widely available across much of Europe, Latin America, Asia and other international markets.

✅ Wide lineup of collateral assets ❌ Best rates reserved for NEXO token holders ✅ Varied yield products available on platform ❌ Less accessible for beginners

3. Ledn: Best for Bitcoin-backed loans

Minimum Loan: $500 Supported Collateral: BTC Loan currency: USD, USDC Initial LTV ratio: Up to 50% Origination Fee: 2% Interest rate: 7.99% to 9.49%; rate is determined by loan size Time to funding: Average 4 hours U.S. availability: Unavailable in CA, CT, HI, NV, ND, SD, TN, WA & DC

Ledn is a bitcoin-focused crypto lending platform founded in 2018. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has grown into one of the largest specialist crypto lenders. Ledn has deliberately positioned itself as a conservative lender, stressing that collateral posted for loans is never rehypothecated or lent out to generate additional yield.

That platform focuses on only bitcoin-backed loans, having discontinued support for other assets. This makes it one of the simplest venues for borrowing against BTC without selling, but limits its broader appeal.

Loans are managed through a web dashboard, with borrowers able to monitor collateral levels, make repayments, or add collateral if markets decline. One of Ledn's flagship products is its bitcoin-backed mortgage. Rather than selling bitcoin to purchase property, qualifying users can pledge BTC as collateral alongside the property itself.

Although its dollar loan services are available globally, Ledn has withdrawn from some jurisdictions. It offers USA-regulated crypto loans in most states, excluding CA, CT, HI, NV, ND, SD, TN, WA, and DC.

✅ Transparent proof-of-reserve practices ❌ Patchy U.S. availability ✅ Bitcoin-backed loan and mortgage options ❌ Narrow product range and collateral options

4. Aave: Best DeFi crypto lending platform

Minimum Loan: None Supported Collateral: ETH, WETH, USDC, UNI + 100 more Loan currency: USDT, USDC, DAI, ETH + more Initial LTV ratio: Up to 97% on stablecoins Origination Fee: 0% Interest rate: Variable; rates change dynamically according to liquidity pool utilization Time to funding: Instant U.S. availability: Unrestricted (p ermissionless protocol)

Aave is the largest decentralized lending protocol in the industry, and the only DeFi loan platform on our list. Rather than matching individual users, the platform operates a series of onchain liquidity pools into which lenders deposit assets. Borrowers can then take out overcollateralized loans directly from those pools, with interest rates adjusting automatically according to supply and demand. This allows users to permissionlessly borrow against bitcoin without selling, as well as a wide range of other assets.

Aave’s smart contracts are deployed across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and others. It also supports dozens of collateral and loan assets, each with its own maximum loan-to-value ratio and liquidation threshold. Since the protocol is entirely permissionless, Aave facilitates instant crypto loans with no credit check and no KYC.

Aave is available globally without traditional KYC. The platform is governed by the Aave DAO, with AAVE token holders voting on protocol upgrades, supported assets, risk parameters, and treasury management. As such, it is not a regulated financial institution and its products are not U.S.-regulated crypto loans.

✅ Industry-leading DeFi protocol ❌Smart contract and self-custody risks ✅ Transparent onchain lending

5. Coinbase: Best crypto loan platform for beginners

Minimum Loan: None Supported Collateral: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE + more Loan currency: USDC Initial LTV ratio: Up to 75% Origination Fee: 2% Interest rate: From 5.1%; rates determined dynamically by Morpho protocol Time to funding: Instant U.S. availability: Unavailable in NY

Coinbase Borrow offers a simple and streamlined lending process, nested within the wider Coinbase ecosystem. Users can take out bitcoin-backed loans or pledge other assets, then receive USDC directly into their Coinbase account. They can then repay the loan at any time without fixed repayment schedules.

The current version of Coinbase’s crypto lending platform is built on top of Morpho, a decentralized protocol deployed on Base. While the lending infrastructure operates on DeFi rails, the entire user experience remains inside Coinbase's app. Users never interact directly with smart contracts or DeFi wallets, making the experience similar to a traditional centralized lending platform. This DeFi integration allows Coinbase to offer instant crypto loans with no credit check.

From a security perspective, Coinbase remains one of the strongest custodians in the industry. Most customer assets are held in geographically distributed cold storage, while online systems are protected through hardware security modules and multi-party security controls. For beginner users looking to take out an instant crypto loan with minimal friction, Coinbase is one of the most attractive providers.

Coinbase USDC loans are available to users in the U.K. and U.S. (barring the state of New York).

✅ Strong regulatory footing ❌ Limited global availability ✅ Loans managed inside the Coinbase app ❌ Comparatively high fees

Comparing crypto loan interest rates 2026

Platform Min. loan Initial LTV APR* Origination fee Collateral Figure $5,000 Up to 75% 9.99% 1% BTC, ETH, SOL Nexo $50 Up to 50% 16.9% 0% BTC, ETH, XRP + 100+ assets Ledn $500 Up to 50% 11.49% 2% BTC Aave No minimum Up to 97% for stablecoins ~4% variable 0% ETH, WBTC, stablecoins + others Coinbase No minimum Up to 75% From 5.1%, variable 2% BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE + others

*Base tier rates on a BTC-backed loan at 50% LTV ratio. APR figures include origination fees where applicable. Rates verified as of September 4, 2026. Aave and Coinbase markets run on DeFi protocols that dynamically adjust borrowing rates based on pool utilization, so rates can vary significantly depending on platform activity.

What are the different types of crypto lending platforms?

Crypto loan providers can be broadly classified into two categories: centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Centralized Finance (CeFi): With a CeFi loan, a centralized crypto lending platform issues the loan assets and holds the collateral. Typically these issuers will work with qualified third-party custodians, who handle licensing, compliance, and all other requirements related to the custody of the underlying collateral.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): DeFi loans are peer-to-peer loans utilizing smart contracts to connect lenders and borrowers. Lenders deposit funds into liquidity pools, while borrowers post collateral to take loans out of the pool. Liquidations are handled automatically by the smart contracts.

Generally, CeFi crypto lending platforms are a better option for beginners, as they offer simple interfaces and stronger security assurances. DeFi platforms offer instant crypto loans and a greater level of control, but introduce extra risks via smart contract vulnerabilities and unexpected liquidations. Both types of platform allow users to borrow against bitcoin without selling; the difference comes down to individual preference.

Some platforms combine elements of both. For example, Figure features decentralized custody, using MPC technology to allow assets to be held onchain with key shards split between multiple node providers. This avoids relying on a single source of failure, as found in typical CeFi models.

How to choose the best crypto loan platform in 2026

The best crypto loan platform for you will depend on your priorities as a borrower. Before taking out a loan, compare providers across these key criteria rather than focusing on interest rates alone:

Collateral support: Some lenders only accept bitcoin as collateral, while others support dozens of cryptocurrencies or even real-world assets such as residential property.

Initial LTV: A higher maximum LTV allows you to borrow more against your collateral, but also increases the likelihood of liquidation if your collateral falls in value.

Costs: Crypto loan interest rates in 2026 are competitive, but only tell part of the story. Compare borrowing rates, repayment flexibility, and any additional fees before committing. The best platforms offer crypto-backed loans with no hidden fees.

Crypto loan interest rates in 2026 are competitive, but only tell part of the story. Approval time: Some platforms offer instant crypto loans with no credit check, while others may have longer waiting periods.

Some platforms offer instant crypto loans with no credit check, while others may have longer waiting periods. Features: Beginner users will likely want to stay within a familiar ecosystem with strong guardrails, while power users may prefer the advanced control offered by DeFi protocols.

Compliance: Centralized lenders operating under recognized regulatory frameworks may offer greater transparency and consumer protections.

The top platforms for crypto-backed loans offer a balance of usability, security, and flexibility.

What are the risks of crypto-backed loans?

Although the crypto lending sector is much more mature today than in past years, there are still some concerns that borrowers should be aware of.

Liquidation: If the LTV ratio of a loan hits the liquidation threshold — meaning the value of the collateral is no longer sufficient relative to the loan size — then the lending platform can liquidate the position. Some platforms have inbuilt risk management tools, such as Figure’s Liquidation Protection * , which protects borrowers from margin calls or liquidations related to price movement.

If the LTV ratio of a loan hits the liquidation threshold — meaning the value of the collateral is no longer sufficient relative to the loan size — then the lending platform can liquidate the position. Some platforms have inbuilt risk management tools, such as Figure’s Liquidation Protection , which protects borrowers from margin calls or liquidations related to price movement. Counterparty Risk: CeFi platforms hold onto user funds, or entrust a dedicated custodian with doing so. A security breach, bankruptcy, or fund mismanagement at either of these entities could put user funds at risk.

Smart Contract Risk: Although the efficiency of smart contracts is what makes instant crypto loans possible, they’re subject to additional risks surrounding the code they’re built from. A poorly coded smart contract could be exploited by an attacker to steal funds.

Regulatory Uncertainty: Regulators are increasingly embracing crypto, meaning platforms such as Figure and Coinbase can offer USA regulated crypto loans. However, crypto market regulation could be subject to further revisions and restrictions in future.

Insurance Limitations: In the U.S., crypto deposits are not insured by the FDIC, meaning your assets are not protected by the federal government in the event of a platform failure. Private insurance policies can fill the gap, but the coverage offered can vary.

Key crypto loan terminology

Annual Percentage Rate (APR): This figure represents the interest that the borrower must pay on the loan. For example, a $10,000 loan with a 5% APR means they’ll pay an additional $500 per year in interest. When comparing 2026 crypto loan interest rates, APR gives the best indication of total cost.

Collateral: This is the asset posted by the borrower to secure the loan. For example, if a user deposits BTC into a protocol and takes out a USDC loan, the bitcoin is the collateral.

Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio: The percentage of your collateral's value that you can borrow. For example, if a borrower posts $100,000 of bitcoin to secure a loan with an initial LTV of 50%, their maximum loan size is $50,000. If the value of the collateral falls while the loan is active, the LTV rises.

Liquidation: If the LTV ratio of a loan hits a certain threshold determined by the issuer (86% on Coinbase, for example), they may then sell off the collateral. A partial liquidation sees them sell off only a portion, while a total liquidation closes the entire position.

Margin Call: If the LTV ratio of a loan is approaching the liquidation level, the borrower will receive an alert. This gives them time to repay the loan, or deposit additional collateral to bring the LTV down to a safe level.

Multi-Party Computation (MPC) Custody: MPC custody splits a private key into independent shards, eliminating single points of failure. Firms utilizing MPC Custody, such as Figure, do not act as a custodian of the borrower's crypto but provide the technology for a borrower to encumber their own crypto in a decentralized MPC self-custody segregated wallet while it serves as collateral for a CBL. MPC custody is designed to prevent any single point of failure or counterparty risk associated with traditional custodial models.

MPC custody splits a private key into independent shards, eliminating single points of failure. Firms utilizing MPC Custody, such as Figure, do not act as a custodian of the borrower's crypto but provide the technology for a borrower to encumber their own crypto in a decentralized MPC self-custody segregated wallet while it serves as collateral for a CBL. MPC custody is designed to prevent any single point of failure or counterparty risk associated with traditional custodial models. Rehypothecation: In simple terms, this is when lenders take the collateral posted by customers and use it to generate additional yield, often by pledging it as collateral for their own loans. Although this practice can bring down costs for borrowers, it introduces another significant layer of risk.

FAQ

1. How do crypto loans work?

To borrow against bitcoin without selling, the borrower deposits their BTC as collateral, then receives a portion of its value in another asset (such as USD or USDC) in return. When they repay the loan, their crypto is returned to them.

2. Can I lose my crypto when taking out a loan?

Borrowing against bitcoin without selling does not mean you are guaranteed to keep your assets. If a borrower is unable to repay their loan, or maintain enough collateral to keep their LTV ratio below the liquidation threshold, then their collateral can be sold off by the crypto lending platform to cover the cost.

3. What are crypto loans backed by?

Crypto-backed loans can be secured by a wide range of assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, stablecoins, and more. All of these assets are blockchain-native digital assets which can be liquidated instantly if a LTV liquidation threshold is breached.

4. What can crypto-backed loans be used for?

Borrowers use crypto-backed loans to borrow against crypto without selling, granting access to liquid capital while keeping their assets. The reasons for doing so can vary: covering a house purchase, funding a business, or even rotating capital into other asset classes without having to sell any crypto.

5. How much do crypto-backed loans cost?

Crypto loan interest rates in 2026 range from under 1% to well above 10%. Cost depends on which asset is posted as collateral, the LTV ratio and often other platform-specific factors like loyalty tiers. For a bitcoin-backed loan at 50% LTV, total APR is typically in the region of 10%.

6. Which crypto lending platforms offer the safest bitcoin-backed loans?

No loan is entirely without risk. However, the safest crypto loan platforms are generally those which operate within a robust regulatory framework, maintain strong risk management practices, and refrain from taking undue risks with borrowers’ collateral.

7. Are crypto loans taxed?

In the United States, taking out a crypto loan is not a taxable event as no assets are being disposed of. However, if your collateral is liquidated then you will likely be subject to capital gains tax. These guidelines vary widely across other jurisdictions and each borrower is encouraged to seek their own tax advice.

8. Can I get a crypto loan with a bad credit rating?

It's simple to get a crypto loan with no credit check. Crypto-backed loan issuers generally don’t check your credit score, as the loan is secured by the collateral. However, RWA-backed loan providers may perform checks to comply with local regulations.

9. Do crypto loans affect your credit score?

Crypto-backed loans generally do not affect credit scores. However, RWA-backed loan platforms may report repayment activity depending on the jurisdiction and loan type.

10. Do I need to pass KYC to get a crypto loan?

On CeFi crypto lending platforms, KYC is a strict prerequisite for securing a bitcoin-backed loan. Most DeFi platforms do not enforce KYC checks, but may restrict access based on location for some users.

This article is sponsored by Figure Technology Solutions Inc. and is for general information, discussion, or educational purposes only and is not to be construed or relied upon as constituting legal, financial, investment, accounting, tax, estate-planning, or other professional advice or recommendation. Please read Figure Technology Solutions’ full Risk Disclosure Statement and Disclaimers.

This post is commissioned and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.

1. https://www.mpamag.com/us/specialty/non-qualified-mortgage-loan/the-big-interview-what-figures-acquisition-of-kiavi-means-for-mortgage-brokers/579264

©2026 Figure Lending LLC

Figure Lending LLC dba Figure 650 S. Tryon Street, 8th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202. 888) 819-6388. NMLS ID 1717824. For licensing information go to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org Opens in a new window.. Equal Opportunity Lender For general customer support, call (888) 819-6388 Monday - Friday, 6am - 9pm PT, Saturday - Sunday, 6am - 5pm PT (excluding holidays).

Equal Housing Opportunity

This site is not authorized by the New York State Department of Financial Services. No mortgage solicitation activity or loan applications for properties located in the State of New York can be facilitated through this site.

Figure Home Equity Line is available in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY.

**Approval may be granted in five minutes but is ultimately subject to verification of income and employment, as well as verification that your property is in at least average condition with a property condition report. Five business day funding timeline assumes closing the loan with our remote online notary, and where loan amounts are under $400,000 which would not require an appraisal. Funding timelines may be longer for loans secured by properties located in counties that do not permit recording of e-signatures or that otherwise require an in-person closing, or that require a waiting period prior to closing, or where loan amounts exceed $400,000.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and BIA accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections.

Availability: Crypto loans are offered to U.S. borrowers by Figure Lending LLC. This product is not available to U.S. residents of DC, ID, IL, KY, MD, MS, SD, TX, VT, or VA.

Crypto loans are offered through Figure Markets Credit LLC to residents of the state of New York and to international customers except in the following jurisdictions: Crimea (Ukraine), Donetsk (Ukraine), Luhansk (Ukraine), Afghanistan, Albania, Belarus, Central African Republic, Congo (the Democratic Republic), Cuba, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar (Burma), Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of), Pakistan, Palestine (State of), Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen, or Zimbabwe.

Lender & Licensing: Figure Markets Credit LLC. 650 S. Tryon Street, 8th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202. (888) 926-6259. NMLS ID 2559612. For licensing information, go to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org Opens in a new window.. Figure Lending is not affiliated with Figure Markets Holdings, Inc., Figure Technologies, LLC or any of its subsidiaries.

2. Crypto Loans start at a minimum of $5,000, subject to state and jurisdiction-specific legal limitations. Your loan amount will ultimately depend on the amount of collateral in your account and your eligibility will be determined by your state or jurisdiction of residence, credit profile, and other personal information available at the time of your application.

General minimum and maximum loan amounts may vary subject to state-specific legal limitations.

Repayment Period (Minimum-Maximum): 12 months

3. Maximum APR: 12.62% APR (APR includes interest plus applicable fees such as the 1% origination fee). Available interest rates for Figure's Crypto-Backed Loan are 8.91% (9.999% APR) at 50% LTV or 11.50% (12.62% APR) up to 75%.

Representative Example (Total Cost): As an example, a borrower receives a Crypto Backed Loan at 50% LTV of $10,000 for a term of 12 months, with an interest rate of 8.91% and a 1% origination fee of $100, for an APR of 9.999%. In this example, the borrower will receive $10,000 and will make 12 monthly payments of $74.25. Rates will be higher for applications secured by assets with a higher LTV ratio. The Figure Crypto-Backed Loan has a 12 month interest-only repayment term and allows for a maximum initial LTV ratio of 75%. Interest rates change frequently so your exact interest rate will depend on the date you apply and may depend on many factors such as LTV ratio.

Obtaining a crypto-backed loan generally does not trigger an upfront taxable event. Tax treatment may vary based on individual circumstances. Consult your tax advisor.

*Liquidation protection is only available in CA, NY, FL, PA, AL, AK, GA, HI, MA, UT. Liquidations will still occur if the loan becomes delinquent. More information about liquidation protection can be found here. The Figure Crypto Backed Loan (CBL) allows eligible users to borrow U.S. dollars secured by crypto collateral. The maximum loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio is 50% at origination.

Approval is not guaranteed.