ZKsync developer Matter Labs open-sources Prividium permissioning engine; Bundesbank tests platform

Matter Labs, the developer behind ZKsync, has open-sourced the permissioning engine of Prividium, its distributed ledger technology platform for financial institutions, while Deutsche Bundesbank is testing the platform in its own infrastructure.

Publishing the Prividium permissioning engine as open source means institutions can run a permissioned chain from public code in their own environment, Matter Labs said Tuesday. Institutions will be able to inspect, run and modify the core code and reduce their reliance on any single vendor while settling on a shared, credibly neutral layer, Matter Labs added.

The setup is meant to keep smart contract and token data within the operator's environment while using zero-knowledge proofs to verify correctness.

Some components of Prividium were already open source, including the ZKsync OS core, the Atlas sequencer, the Airbender prover, interoperability contracts and the block explorer and monitoring stack, Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski told The Block.

Asked why Matter Labs is open-sourcing Prividium's core permissioning engine now and whether the previous setup limited adoption, Gluchowski said the decision followed feedback from regulated institutions that often need to run critical infrastructure themselves rather than depend fully on a vendor.

"The most consistent feedback from regulated institutions was that a commercial-only core meant a single-vendor dependency they could not accept in critical infrastructure. The ability to run, inspect and modify the code independently is a precondition for adoption, and open-sourcing the core removes that barrier structurally," Gluchowski said.

The news comes as central banks and major financial institutions continue to test blockchain-based settlement and tokenization infrastructure. The Eurosystem, the central banking system of the eurozone, is currently working on Pontes, a system meant to connect market DLT platforms with Europe’s TARGET payment services, with an initial launch planned for the third quarter of 2026, according to the ECB and Bundesbank.

The Bundesbank is the first institution to test and deploy Prividium's open-source permissioning engine, Matter Labs said, adding that it will continue collaborating with Bundesbank on the platform's design and testing.

The permissioning engine is planned to run as a standalone component, meaning an institution would be able to operate a permissioned chain from public code in its own environment without a commercial agreement, Matter Labs said. Administration tools and integrations into an institution's existing systems will remain commercial products.

"We are confident this is a big milestone for the digital assets and finance industry," Gluchowski told The Block. "What open weights did for AI, giving serious institutions the option to hold the technology in their own hands, open source is now doing for financial infrastructure, and Prividium is leading the way. A central bank running public code is the clearest possible signal of where this is going. Every central bank and regulated institution on earth can now inspect and reproduce exactly what the Bundesbank is testing," he added.

The announcement does not change the role of the ZK token, Gluchowski said, adding that the move only changes which parts of Prividium's software are public code and which remain commercial products.