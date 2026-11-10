Moody’s and Chainlink test cross-chain credit ratings distribution

Moody's Ratings and Chainlink completed a pilot demonstrating the cross-chain distribution of credit ratings across multiple blockchain networks using Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

The testnet pilot used Moody’s Token Integration Engine to simultaneously distribute credit insights across permissioned and permissionless networks, demonstrating how ratings information could be made available to tokenized assets across different blockchains while preserving Moody’s existing publication and governance processes.

Earlier this year, Moody's launched a token engine to bring its credit analysis onchain, starting with the Canton Network.

"The future of tokenized finance is unlikely to reside on a single blockchain, platform, or market infrastructure," said Fabian Astic, Global Head of Digital Economy at Moody's. "As digital markets continue to evolve, investors will increasingly expect access to credit ratings and associated information regardless of the underlying technology supporting an asset."

The release explicitly says this was a testnet demonstration using representative data, with no actual ratings published onchain or live dissemination processes involved.

"This pilot explored how interoperable infrastructure can help make credit ratings available across multiple blockchain networks while preserving the governance and publication processes that support confidence in our analytical opinions," Astic said.

Between January 2017 and October 2026, Moody's Ratings rated or assessed more than 70 digital issuances, including digital bonds and tokenized funds.

Of note, Chainlink recently expanded its collaboration with S&P Global Ratings to bring vault risk assessments onchain.